"They have an outstanding coach" - Jamshedpur FC coach on Kerala Blasters FC ahead of their ISL 2021-22 clash

Jamshedpur FC will take on the resurgent Kerala Blasters FC on Boxing Day. The two sides have always put up an exciting display for their fans to witness. Most of the encounters between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC have so far ended in hard-fought draws.

Ahead of the much-awaited tie, the Red Miners head coach Owen Coyle addressed the media through a virtual press conference on Christmas Eve. Praising the Kerala Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanović, he said:

"I'm excited about every game, especially when you are playing a good team like Kerala Blasters. They have an outstanding coach, somebody, apart from his footballing qualities is a nice man."

Coyle also shared his opinion on the Kerala Blasters players. He rated them as highly talented individuals who continue to bring their brilliance to the table to make the side look better.

"I think I have mentioned before, they have wonderful foreigners," he said. "They have all played at a very high level. They have got dangerous Indians as well and they are dangerous as a team. They work very hard not just individually but as a team. But it's a team we are looking forward to playing."

Jamshedpur FC gaffer lauds his Indian contingent

The Jamshedpur FC gaffer believes his side have been gifted with equally deserving Indian players who fight for a chance to play. On the possibility of fielding an all-Indian defense to compensate for an all-foreigner attacking line, Owen Coyle said:

"Well, it's always a possibility. I think in all fairness to Anas (Edathodika), he has been training every day and working very hard. He is a tremendous professional. That gives you options. We are pleased with our foreigners as we are with our Indian players."

Jamshedpur FC have a few injury concerns heading into their clash against Kerala Blasters FC. Star forward Nerijus Valskis pulled out of the game against Bengaluru FC after injuring himself during the warm-up.

Head coach Owen Coyle admitted during the press conference that a few names will likely miss the teamsheet for the game.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee