"They are a strong team with a very good coach"- Hyderabad FC head coach on Chennaiyin FC ahead of their ISL clash

Hyderabad FC will lock horns with Chennaiyin FC in their next game in the Indian Super League (ISL). The Nizams lost their ISL 2021-22 season opener against the Marina Machans. The match saw the Nizams create a number of chances but the failure to be clinical in front of goal cost them the points.

Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez answered a few questions from the media ahead of their second leg encounter against Chennaiyin FC in the ISL. Manolo Marquez understands the importance of this encounter at this point in time. Commenting on his opponents, he said:

"They are a strong team with a very good coach. They are well organized and I am sure it will be a difficult game."

Manolo pointed to the current status of the league table while speaking about the difficulty of the match against Chennaiyin FC and added:

"Chennaiyin started the season pretty well but have not found consistency. However, we are seven or eight teams in the league that can go to the top and if we lose, CFC can climb above us in the points table."

Hyderabad FC will miss the services of Bartholomew Ogbeche

The Nizams will miss Bartholomew Ogbeche, who will be on suspension after accumulating four yellow cards. The Nizams failed to convert chances into goals the last time they met the Marina Machans. Commenting on the result of the previous meeting between the two sides, Manolo said:

"Chennaiyin are a team that prefer to play on the counter. We did not deserve to lose the last game against this team. They played with 10 players behind the ball and took advantage of one mistake.”

He further added:

“So, we have to make sure that we are more prepared this time and should take our chances to win the game.”

Manolo Marquez also added stated that it is impossible for any team to win every match. He feels that it is important for his players to learn from their past mistakes and improve as a team.

