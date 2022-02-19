"This game will be our toughest this season" - Jamshedpur FC head coach ahead of their ISL clash against Chennaiyin FC

Jamshedpur FC will lock horns with Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday. The previous meeting between the two teams went in favor of the Marina Machans.

Owen Coyle's side, Jamshedpur FC, are now third in the table with five games to go. The Red Miners' coach answered a few questions from the media ahead of their ISL clash against Chennaiyin FC.

The team has managed to win five out of their last six games and Coyle reflected on the results.

"Well it's nice to win games," he said. "That's what we have to do. That being said, we cannot affect what's behind us. What we can affect is what's to come and that's why we need to continue winning games."

The man leading Jamshedpur FC is confident that his side will continue with the same intent and attitude they have had so far.

"We'll approach our remaining games in the same way we've approached every other game, with a view to try and win them," he said. "But our biggest game of the season is our next game. In football, if you try to look too far ahead, you'll get a punch on your nose. You have to focus and concentrate on each and every game. We have to be ready for the challenge."

Jamshedpur FC head coach aware of the threat posed by Chennaiyin FC

Owen Coyle will be up against his former employers and will also be preparing his side against one of the stars who featured earlier in his current side, Nerijus Valskis.

On the threat posed by Chennaiyin FC, he said:

"I would suggest this game will be our toughest game this season. Coming into business at the end of the season, Chennaiyin will probably feel that their chances have passed them by. But I know them. They have quality players."

The Jamshedpur FC head coach also lauded the hard work put in by his players over the course of the season. He feels that his players have stepped up and shown courage when filling in for someone else. Coyle was also highly appreciative of the impact Greg Stewart has had on the team.

