ISL 2021-22: Twitter reacts as Bengaluru FC bounce back to win the game 4 - 2 

Bengaluru FC player trying to win the ball from NorthEast United FC player during an ISL game - Image: NEUFC Twitter
Farzan Mohamed
ANALYST
Modified Nov 20, 2021 10:57 PM IST
Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC faced off in Match 2 of the eighth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). The match took place at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. Bengaluru won the game 4-2. The first half of the match saw goals galore with five goals being scored.

Bengaluru FC were off to a flying start in their season opener as their overseas star Cleiton Silva struck in the 14th minute of the game. However, Jamaican striker Deshorn Brown put one into the back of the net in the 17th minute to draw level for the Highlanders.

A few minutes later, NorthEast United FC's centre-back Mashoor Shareef put one into his own goal, handing the BFC a lead in the game. The game went in favor of the home side, but the Highlanders didn't give up.

They put in their best efforts to make the score 2-2. Mathias Coureur struck in the 25th minute, which saw the Northeast-based club equalize scores against the Blues.

However, the BFC's attacking midfielder Jayesh Rane put one into the net in the 42nd minute to give his side the lead before half-time.

The score read Bengaluru FC 3 - 2 NorthEast United FC during half-time.

The Marco Pezzaiuoli-coached side struck once again in the 82nd minute to score their fourth goal of the match. Prince Ibara had a fruitful ISL debut, having struck the final goal of the night.

The Blues started their ISL 2021-22 campaign with a victory against last season's semi-finalists. Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC suffered a defeat in their opening encounter of the season. The Khalid Jamil-coached side will look to come back stronger when they take on the Kerala Blasters on November 25 at the Fatorda Stadium.

As expected, fans were excited about the result. They took to Twitter to share their reactions. Let's take a look at some of the best ones.

Fans react to Bengaluru FC's win over NorthEast United FC

My dad who doesn't know the game much says ,Bengaluru FC are playing well this season as Goals are coming frequently.... #BFCNEUMe looking at our Defence 🥲
@Bhargav7i I think our Bengaluru fc will beat them at the moment.🤣This shows how important are defenders nd midfielders are without them we will not see magic of Ronaldo or messi.They could just save the team ass on some occasions.#OleOutNow
Bengaluru FC have a better looking Blaugrana Kit then Barcelona 😕
This is Worst Defence by Bengaluru FC so far in last 8 years #BFCNEU
that own goal was just so sad to see. even when i’m supporting bengaluru fc 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫
Bengaluru FC Won Their First Match Of This Season. With The Scoreline Of 4-2 Against @NEUtdFC ✍️#BFCNEU #ISL #LetsFootball twitter.com/Sidharth_World…
@mauryamondal 💙Bengaluru FC💙 has played a good game 🔥🔥🔥🔥 but ❤️Northeast United❤️ has given the ball too much to the oppostion but overall nice game and raining goals 💦💦💦💦#WeAreBFC #ComeTogether #isl#LetsFootball

Man Bengaluru FC fell off real bad. I still remember their first season in the ISL, they wouldn't even have a single miss pass. I used to be jealous of the way they played. Now they're only a shadow of their former selves 😐

Edited by Aditya Singh
