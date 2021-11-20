ISL 2021-22: Twitter reacts as Bengaluru FC bounce back to win the game 4 - 2 

Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC faced off in Match 2 of the eighth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). The match took place at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. Bengaluru won the game 4-2. The first half of the match saw goals galore with five goals being scored.
Bengaluru FC were off to a flying start in their season opener as their overseas star Cleiton Silva struck in the 14th minute of the game. However, Jamaican striker Deshorn Brown put one into the back of the net in the 17th minute to draw level for the Highlanders.
A few minutes later, NorthEast United FC's centre-back Mashoor Shareef put one into his own goal, handing the BFC a lead in the game. The game went in favor of the home side, but the Highlanders didn't give up.
They put in their best efforts to make the score 2-2. Mathias Coureur struck in the 25th minute, which saw the Northeast-based club equalize scores against the Blues.
However, the BFC's attacking midfielder Jayesh Rane put one into the net in the 42nd minute to give his side the lead before half-time.
The score read Bengaluru FC 3 - 2 NorthEast United FC during half-time.
The Marco Pezzaiuoli-coached side struck once again in the 82nd minute to score their fourth goal of the match. Prince Ibara had a fruitful ISL debut, having struck the final goal of the night.
The Blues started their ISL 2021-22 campaign with a victory against last season's semi-finalists. Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC suffered a defeat in their opening encounter of the season. The Khalid Jamil-coached side will look to come back stronger when they take on the Kerala Blasters on November 25 at the Fatorda Stadium.
As expected, fans were excited about the result. They took to Twitter to share their reactions. Let's take a look at some of the best ones.
Fans react to Bengaluru FC's win over NorthEast United FC
ALSO READArticle Continues below