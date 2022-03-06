"We give away two sloppy goals" - Mumbai City FC head coach after loss against Hyderabad FC

Mumbai City FC succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of COVID-hit Hyderabad FC in their final Indian Super League game on Saturday. Rohit Danu (14') and Joel Chianese (41') gave the Nizams a comfortable two-goal cushion in the first half itself. The Islanders could only manage to pull a goal back through Mourtada Fall (76').

The loss ends the defending champions' chances of finishing in the top four. After the game, MCFC head coach Des Buckingham was asked if he hoped to script a comeback victory once his side went 2-1. The gaffer said:

"You always have a hope of a comeback if you’re behind. So, yes I did. We give away two sloppy goals. First for the set-piece and the second one is just a long ball down the field which we should be dealt better. We can't give away those types of goals. We played some good build-up football from the back but we just need to take a little bit more care and in the final third to make sure that when we do get opportunities we take them."

In the absence of Rahul Bheke and Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mumbai City FC were forced to change their starting lineup. Asked if this hampered their playing style, Buckingham said:

"Yeah, we had to make changes because we had two players suspended in Chhangte and Rahul Beke. That opened up opportunities for others and then we felt that after the last couple of games we could try a couple of different things. We have done that this evening. When you've got a squad of 27 players, we assess the players on a daily basis at training and we'll continue to do that. Those that perform, get the opportunity on the stage."

"We’ve still got the AFC Champions League" - Mumbai City FC boss Des Buckingham

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC's inability to make it into the top four crushes their dreams of defending the title. The Islanders lost two back-to-back games that ended their run in the league.

Asked if it was time for retrospection, the head coach said:

"Yeah, we'll do a review at the end of the season. The season only just finished for us in terms of the league. We’ve still got the Champions League. We’ll have some time off now a couple of days before we regroup and come back together to go and challenge. What’s going to be a very tough group in Riyadh for the Champions League but we need to get ready for that."

The win took Hyderabad FC to second spot with 38 points from their 20 games. Buckingham's men, meanwhile, finished the season fifth with 31 points on the board and allowed Kerala Blasters a clear passage into the semi-finals.

Edited by Aditya Singh