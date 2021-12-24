"We did a very good job"- SC East Bengal coach after securing a draw against Hyderabad FC in the ISL

Hyderabad FC locked horns with SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League on Thursday in a bid to close the gap with league-leaders Mumbai City FC.

However, the Nizams couldn't take all three points as the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Although Hyderabad FC dominated most of the game, they were unable to make the breakthrough that could have changed the scenario.

SC East Bengal opened the scoring in this encounter. Amir Dervisvic's free-kick went over the Hyderabad FC wall and made life difficult for their custodian Laxmikant Kattimani, who couldn't keep it out.

Bartholomew Ogbeche equalized for Hyderabad FC in the 35th minute. Neither team could add on later to snatch all three points.

SC East Bengal head coach Jose Manuel Diaz spoke to the media in a post-match press-conference. He was rather happy with the one point his side managed against such strong opposition. He said:

"We want to win every match. But Hyderabad are in a good shape because they are a good team. We did a very good job."

SC East Bengal head coach stressed that he intends to continue working to improve the conditions of the squad at his disposal. He wants his team to make a lesser number of errors going forward.

Hyderabad FC coach disappointed with draw against SC East Bengal

Hyderabad FC's Ogbeche scored the equalizer against SC East Bengal (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Hyderabad FC were unable to start their regular faces in defense against SC East Bengal due to injuries. They went ahead with deploying others in those vacant positions. Manolo Marquez had to deploy Nikhil Poojary as a right wing-back, which is not his usual position. The Spaniard shed light on how his team was affected by the injuries. He said:

"Asish will be out for more than just because of the tackle. Juanan has a knee injury. For Joao, it's not the first time as a center-back. He has played in that position before for other clubs. But when you don't win and play a bad game like today, you will always remember the players who are not in the line-up."

Hyderabad FC's head coach added that his side did not deserve more than a point after a poor display.

Edited by Aditya Singh