"We have to improve our level in every practice"- SC East Bengal coach ahead of their ISL clash against Kerala Blasters FC

SC East Bengal have not been able to establish themselves in the Indian Super League (ISL) as per their reputation. Coming off the back of a series of disappointing results that have positioned them at the bottom of the ISL table with zero wins.

The Red and Gold brigade will take on Kerala Blasters FC in Match no. 27 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday. Kerala Blasters FC, who have recently bagged a win against Odisha FC, will be looking to build on the result and add more to their points tally.

Ahead of their match against the Yellow Tuskers, SC East Bengal head coach Jose Manuel Diaz addressed the media through a virtual press-conference. The Kolkata-based club have been on the receiving end of their opposition attack and conceded a number of goals.

In terms of improvement for their next games, Diaz said:

"We have to improve our level in every practice, and improve our decision-making process every match."

The Spaniard added that SC East Bengal had not converted their opportunities when they had the chance in the five matches they've played so far. Diaz also clarified to the media the injury status of some of the players on the team.

He said:

"No new injury worries, it's only Jackichand Singh and Darren Sidoel as of now. Jacki has been improving but is not in a state to complete a whole practice session. Darren Sidoel is out with a hamstring injury and we must be cautious about these injuries."

He added that goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya has not yet recovered from his injury.

"Kerala Blasters have a compact team" - SC East Bengal's Manolo Diaz on his opponents for the next game

The Yellow Tuskers are expected to come out with all guns blazing to secure a win against a dysfunctional SC East Bengal side. The former Real Madrid Castilla man stressed the difficulty of facing the Blasters and said:

"Kerala Blasters have a compact team, have hard-working players and it will be difficult to beat them. It will be a complicated match."

The SC East Bengal coach reflected on the impact of the poor performance that was on display and its aftermath. He added:

"When we play well and yet don't win, the mood in the dressing room becomes a little sombre. In most of the matches that we have played, we have done good things and were in contention to win or secure a point till the end."

The Spaniard also addressed the concerns of the supporters stating that the team is thirsty. He stressed that the team is working on improving their standards and making the fans proud.

Edited by Aditya Singh