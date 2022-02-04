"We had a lot of problems" - Juan Ferrando after ATK Mohun Bagan's frustrating draw against Mumbai City FC

In a replay of last season's final, ATK Mohun Bagan had to settle for a frustrating 1-1 draw against Mumbai City FC in the ISL on Thursday. They grabbed an early goal but Pritam Kotal conceded an own goal and the Mariners failed to pull ahead after that.

However, head coach Juan Ferrando opined that even after the own goal, ATK Mohun Bagan could've walked away with the game. But they failed to convert their chances.

"Today, in my opinion, we had a lot of problems. You have chances to get three points and then, we don't get three points. It is a problem. The own goal is okay but, I think we have a lot of chances to win the game today," Ferrando said.

With the scores level, ATK Mohun Bagan lacked precision and composure in the final half to score the winner. Asked what the coach felt his side could've done better, the Spaniard said:

"At the moment, to be honest, it's difficult to prepare the line-up, I think like all the teams. We have a lot of injured players and Liston Colaco plays for the first time after 15 days. It's very difficult but when the team tries to play and press and they continue on this line, for me, I'm very happy but to be honest, it is a pleasure when the players, in difficult circumstances like all the clubs, try to work and it is necessary to support them."

ATK Mohun Bagan signed defender Sandesh Jhingan during the winter transfer window. However, the centre-back is yet to feature for the club because of an injury. Asked how long before he featured for ATK Mohun Bagan, Ferrando said:

"It is very important to not take a risk with new injuries. Now he is training and, of course, is not working 100% because we have no time to work with all the team. He's in a squad because he's working with a team. It's like pre-season now, I hope to introduce him in some moments of the game, but the intensity is very high and it's necessary to protect him."

"Judge us at the end of the season" - Mumbai City FC boss Des Buckingham after draw against ATK Mohun Bagan

While Juan Ferrando rued the missed chances, Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham was pleased with the fight his players put up. Speaking to the media after the game against ATK Mohun Bagan, the English gaffer said:

"I'm proud of the players, we've been locked in our rooms four days before the NorthEast United FC match and all the way through till now. We're doing limited training. I'm very proud of the work that they've done. We tried enough to win the game, but it wasn't to be. But we have to get ready, now for the next one."

After tonight's draw against ATK Mohun Bagan, the Islanders have extended their winless run to seven games. Asked if it was time for introspection, the Mumbai City FC gaffer said:

"I've always said judge us at the end of the season, it's not important where you are now we're still in a decent space. If you look at the points table, where we sit with teams with seven games to play, it's important that we finish well. We’re still in a good position to finish as high as we can."

The Mumbai-based side have made some capable recruitments in the winter transfer window with the addition of Vinit Rai, Diego Mauricio and Lallianzuala Chhangte. In response to a query about whether Mumbai City FC should've opted for some defensive recruitment, Buckingham said:

Also Read Article Continues below

"It’s okay, wanting something. But making things like that happen, it can sometimes be difficult. I'm very happy with our recruitment through the January window and what we brought in. And again, we'll make sure that the same players that we had at the start season. Tonight they've shown good signs of that, that backline making sure we continue to work with them to tighten up that end whilst also going back to scoring goals."

Edited by Aditya Singh