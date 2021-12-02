"We need to improve attention during set-pieces"- SC East Bengal's coach ahead of their ISL clash against Chennaiyin FC

For SC East Bengal, Derby day disaster was followed by a 10-goal thriller against Odisha FC and they were yet again on the receiving end. The red and gold brigade now have a tough assignment coming up as they will lock horns with Chennaiyin FC in their next fixture in the Indian Super League (ISL).

The two-time champions have been in good form under Bozidar Bandovic so far, winning both their encounters against Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC.

Ahead of the meeting, East Bengal's head coach Manolo Diaz has rued that his side did not possess the quality to participate in the ISL. The Spaniard expressed the need for attention and focus during the set-pieces. The red and gold brigade have been far off from other sides in this aspect and have heavily suffered due to this shortcoming.

"Mainly when the opponents score the first goal, we give up," Diaz said in the pre-match press conference. "The last match we start winning and in 10 minutes and 3 set-pieces, they start winning 3-1. We need to improve attention during set-pieces."

The East Bengal coach also feels that the attacking and defending departments need to strike a balance to find stability in their performances.

"The fact that we have started scoring goals is a big positive," he said. "It is an indication of the fact that the attacking line-up has started clicking together. But in football, it is a matter of balance."

SC East Bengal's coaches yet to learn about Arindam's comeback

Goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya was injured in the build-up to ATK Mohun Bagan's third goal of the derby and has been sidelined since then. On being asked about the probable date of his return, Diaz said:

"Arindam is working with the medical staff right now, we don’t have an exact date of his return, but we are hopeful of getting his services soon."

The team's coaching entourage is also trying to bring Adil Khan back to full fitness, the East Bengal gaffer added.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee