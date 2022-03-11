"We need to play a very good game"- Hyderabad FC head coach ahead of their 1st leg semi-final ISL clash against ATK Mohun Bagan

Hyderabad FC will be up against ATK Mohun Bagan in their first leg semi-final clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday. The Nizams have made it to the play-offs for the first time in their history.

They finished in second place in the table behind Jamshedpur FC. They managed a draw in their first encounter this season and lost their second match against the Mariners during the regular league phase.

Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez Roca answered a few questions from the media ahead of this thrilling encounter. The Spaniard has urged his side to put on a valiant display to solidify their chances of progressing further. He said:

"I think we have the respect of the other teams in the ISL with regards to our players and how we play. But we need to play a very good game if we need to have a chance against a side like ATK Mohun Bagan."

Manolo shed some light on the current situation of the squad. Players along with the medical staff are trying their best to prepare for this encounter, having missed out on key names due to a Covid outbreak.

The gaffer said:

"The players need to recover from the Covid outbreak within our squad. In terms of physical condition, we have to wait till the last minute and see how the team can be shaped up."

This is the first time that the club has made it to the play-offs. Upon being asked about the ambience, the coach said:

"When you are in the semi-finals for the first time, there is an excitement and the players are eagerly waiting for the match. Our team is full of young players and they want to enjoy this historic moment."

Hyderabad FC's policy of continuity paid off

The Nizams were among the few sides who did not seek to bring in too many new faces in their setup. They preferred sticking to the squad they retained from the previous season. In the words of Manolo Marquez, this policy has paid off and the Nizams have had an edge over their opponents in the league. Manolo said:

"In terms of continuity, we did not need to change our players. Six of them were on the national team. One being Liston, who is now with ATK Mohun Bagan. In terms of the ISL allowing four foreigners, we had to take advantage of this situation. The continuity is important."

The Hyderabad FC head coach has also credited Goa for its love for football. He added that the amalgamation of cultures has had an influence on the way football is perceived in the state.

Edited by Aditya Singh