"When you win a game, the team is happy" - Hyderabad FC head coach reflects ahead of their ISL clash against Jamshedpur FC

Hyderabad FC displayed their true might against Mumbai City FC after an opening day defeat against Chennaiyin FC. Defeating the reigning champions 3-1 has raised temperatures in the dressing room. However, their gaffer Manuel Marquez Roca feels that only the positives need to be taken out and carried forward to the next game.

Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez talked to the media through a virtual press conference ahead of their next encounter in the ISL. He said:

"Obviously, when you win a game, the team is happy. Infront of the current champions, morale is high. After we lost the first game, we recover our morale more or less."

He further added that ISL is such a competition where a side can defeat the reigning champions and lose to the last team in the table.

Hyderabad FC gaffer praises Rohit Danu

Manolo Marquez emphasized the important role of the young Indian players in the Hyderabad FC dressing room. He believes that it is essential to keep them grounded in order to develop them.

He showered praise on forward Rohit Danu after his performance against Mumbai City FC. The youngster scored the third goal for Hyderabad in that game. About him, Marquez said:

"Rohit will be a very good player because he is very clever. His mentality is very good. The humility he has is very good."

The Spaniard also shed light on his opponents Jamshedpur FC, who have been in good shape in their last two fixtures in the ISL. He said:

"Owen Coyle's teams are always tough opponents. Very equal games, two different styles. Last season, they play more direct and second actions."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Manolo stated that his plans for the Jamshedpur game are not based on the previous performances of both sides but rather on their structure. He further added that Hyderabad FC's brilliant result against the Islanders proved that they can beat any team in the ISL. But for that to happen the side need to keep putting in their best foot forward.

Edited by Aditya Singh