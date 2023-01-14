Mumbai City FC defeated ATK Mohun Bagan by a scoreline of 1-0 as Lallianzuala Chhangte’s first-half goal was enough to seal all three points at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, January 14.

The away side started the match like they meant business. ATK Mohun Bagan, however, were quick to pounce on the break and targeted space in wide areas, which set the tone for the game.

Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith kept the Islanders at bay, expertly saving four shots on target inside the first quarter of the game. Des Buckingham’s side, though, continued to knock on the door and they eventually found the net through the in-form Lallianzuala Chhangte, who was teed up by Alberto Noguera.

The difference between the two sides was the final ball, as ATK Mohun Bagan had a couple of good opportunities to trouble the Mumbai City FC goalkeeper. Colaco and Ashique, in particular, arrived in good positions but the Islanders’ backline sniffed out any danger in the box.

As the half wore on, the Kolkata giants started growing into the game with Liston Colaco and Dimitri Petratos having a shot on goal.

However, Kaith was certainly the busier of the two keepers as the Islanders simply looked threatening every time they moved forward. He made six saves in the first half and it ended with Mumbai City deservingly leading by a goal to nil.

Mumbai City FC hold ATK Mohun Bagan in the second half

The second half started in cagey fashion with both teams playing with a similar intensity. Nonetheless, ATK Mohun Bagan upped the ante early in the half and Colaco hit the first shot on target for the home side.

As the pressure continued, Petratos’ effort was superbly parried away by Lachenpa around the hour mark. The Islanders then looked to slow the tempo of the game, with Greg Stewart dropping deeper and dictating the play.

However, Juan Ferrando’s side started dominating possession and looked threatening. In the 65th minute, Carl McHugh's header was saved yet again by Lachenpa, who was keeping Mumbai City’s slender lead in the game.

There was wave after wave of attacks by ATK Mohun Bagan but the Islanders, with Lachenpa between the sticks, could not be beaten.

Mumbai City FC ultimately kept their clean sheet and the game ended in their favor. This was a different type of performance from the Islanders. They were pinned back for most of the second half but their defense stood tall as the champions-elect continued their strong momentum.

As a result, Des Buckingham’s side have steered clear of Hyderabad FC by four points. ATK Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, will feel hard done as they created several clear-cut opportunities.

They remain fourth in the table with 23 points and their hopes of competing with the front runners are slim after this defeat.

