ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC 1-0 NorthEast United FC | Alan Costa turns hero in a thrilling encounter at the Sri Kanteerava Stadium

Alan Costa's 87th-minute header helped Bengaluru FC edge past NorthEast United FC in a thrilling encounter on Saturday, October 8. The win allows the Blues to start their ISL 2022-23 campaign on a positive note.

It has been two years since the West Block Blues flocked to the Sri Kanteerava Stadium to watch their favorite side play. The day finally arrived when Bengaluru FC delighted their fans with a lovely evening of a thrilling footballing encounter. However, this was one match that had its own episodes.

The visiting team, NorthEast United FC, were not one to allow the home side to run riot without a few blows. Marco Balbul's side have not been exposed to competitive football in the build-up to their ISL opener but have given the Blues a tough time on the pitch.

The match began with Simon Grayson's side toying around with possession and looking for an opening to capitalize on.

But Balbul's side sat back and occasionally pushed forward to disrupt Bengaluru FC's plans. The Highlanders kept their eyes on both the opposition full-backs and provided very little space to move ahead. On the left flank, it was Jithin MS disrupting Prabir Das' freedom to move up with ease.

The former Gokulam Kerala FC winger was able to nullify Das' runs and keep him pinned throughout the entirety of the first half. Meanwhile, it was heartbreaking for another former Malabarian as Emil Benny picked up an injury that cut short his debut early in the first half. He was replaced by Gani Nigam.

Amidst the end-to-end action, Bengaluru FC had their first real opening of the game. Naorem Roshan Singh dribbled past two players to set up Sivasakthi Narayanan. The young forward was well placed to finish the move but could not get his angle right and watched the ball brush past the post.

Post this incident, both sides managed to carve out an opening in the opposition's backline, without adding to the threat.

As the match progressed towards its conclusion, the ambience turned nervy as NorthEast United FC gained more control over the game. Romain Philippoteaux and Jon Gaztanaga got more involved in the opposition's half. The former Ligue 1 midfielder's tricks were too much for Grayson's defenders. However, the story of the match took a turn in favor of the home side.

Bengaluru FC were awarded a corner in the 87th minute. Javi Hernandez's in-swinging curler was met by Costa, who managed to head it down into the goal. The home fans were left in a state of ecstacy as their favorite team bagged a goal in the dying moments.

But the game was far from over. On the other end, the Blues defense failed to deal with a NorthEast United FC corner and the clearance fell to Gaztanaga, who volleyed it past everyone. However, much to the surprise of everyone, the goal was ruled offside by the referee.

Balbul's aggressive plea forced the referee to pull out the red card and sent the Israeli gaffer off. The match ended with the Blues preserving their one-goal lead.

NorthEast United FC serve a wake-up call for Bengaluru FC despite the Blues bagging a win

Despite their win in the first game of the ISL 2022-23 season, the Blues looked shaky on multiple occasions and would need a quick fix going forward.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC look like a strong side and are likely to cause plenty of upsets in their upcoming matches this season.

