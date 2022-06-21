ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC sign Aakash Sangwan on a 2-year deal

Ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season, Chennaiyin FC have acquired the services of defender Aakash Sangwan on a two-year contract, the club announced on Tuesday. This will be the 26-year-old's first stint in the ISL and he will be the fourth defender on the Chennaiyin FC rooster.

The left-back previously plied his trade with RoundGlass Punjab, formerly known as Minerva Punjab, with whom he lifted the I-League title in 2018. Following the departure of Jerry Lalrinzuala, the Haryana-born is expected to make the left-back spot his own.

Although he hasn't played in the ISL, Sangwan comes with a wealth of experience, playing in the I-League and the AFC Cup in his professional career.

Since making his debut with Punjab in 2016, he played five I-League seasons for them, scoring one goal and providing two assists. The full-back also had a brief stint with Churchill Brothers FC during the 2019-20 season.

Speaking on the side's new signing, Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said in a press release:

"In Aakash, we have an I-League winner who has shown on many occasions that he is a player that can be relied upon in the backline."

Meanwhile, Sangwan, in a press release, expressed his happiness on signing with an ISL-winning club. The defender said:

"I am super excited for my first season with Chennaiyin FC. It’s a club I always admired and glad to be a part of."

Chennaiyin FC ropes in Sajal Bag of Santosh Trophy fame

As reported earlier by Sportskeeda, the Marina Machans also signed Sajal Bag on a similar two-year contract. The club made the transfer news official along with Aakash Sangwan's announcement on Tuesday.

The promising youngster from West Bengal hogged the limelight with his performances in the Santosh Trophy. He is the seventh midfielder to join the Tamil Nadu club.

Sajal started his footballing career for Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee before being roped in by Mohun Bagan's youth team. However, his performances for BSS Sporting Club earned him a place in the Bengal Santosh Trophy squad. He has played 46 matches across various domestic competitions, scoring six goals.

Speaking on signing Sajal, the Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani stated:

"We are aware of young Sajals’ exploits in the recently concluded Santosh Trophy with Bengal and we believe we can provide him the support he needs to break through."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far