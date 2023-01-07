ISL 2022-23 | Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Marina Machans come from behind to secure a point

Chennaiyin FC turned around a two-goal deficit against Jamshedpur FC to earn a point on Saturday (January 7). Ritwik Das scored in both halves for the Red Miners but goals from Vincy Barretto and Petar Sliskovic canceled out the forward’s strikes.

The Marina Machans began the game with intent, looking to find Sliskovic in the box. Anirudh Thapa, playing in an attacking midfield role, also found space in midfield and supplied the wide players. As Chennaiyin FC continued to push forward, the first opportunity of the game fell to Vincy Barretto but his header hit the woodwork in the 10th minute.

Jamshedpur FC took the lead in the 17th minute through Ritwik Das. Former Chennaiyin man Rafael Crivellaro's defense-splitting pass found the winger, who calmly slotted it past Samik Mitra.

Despite the early setback, Thomas Brdaric’s side continued to knock on Jamshedpur’s doors. Just minutes after the goal, Thapa appeared to have been brought down by Laldinpuia in the penalty box but the referee failed to award a spot kick.

Edwin Vanspaul’s strike from the edge of the box was then parried away expertly by Vishal Yadav in the 25th minute.

Chennaiyin FC had over 60 percent possession but struggled to penetrate the Red Miners’ defense. Although they had opportunities through set plays, Jamshedpur FC held their nerve and went into the half-time break with a 1-0 lead.

Chennaiyin FC bounce back in second half

Aidy Boothroyd made a tactical substitution at the break with Boris Singh coming in for striker Ishan Pandita. As Jamshedpur defended deeper, the Marina Machans continued where they left off, dominating possession and overloading the wide areas.

All of Chennaiyin FC’s pressure looked to be in vain when the Men of Steel scored their second goal against the run of play. Ritwik Das picked the ball from the left flank, drifted inside, and bamboozled the defenders before scoring past the helpless Mitra.

However, Baretto restored hope for Brdaric’s men when he found the net on the hour mark to make it 2-1. Crivellaro then had an opportunity to bury his former team but his shot was saved by the goalkeeper.

The missed opportunity came back to bite Jamshedpur FC as Sliskovic restored parity. Left-back Akash Sangwan’s delicious cross found the forward, whose movement deceived Eli Sabia, and his tame effort rippled into the bottom corner of the net.

Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 @ChennaiyinFC



A deflected shot from Jiteshwor falls to Vincy who pulls one back for us!



JFC - CFC



#AllInForChennaiyin #JFCCFC #HeroISL 60' GOOAALLL!!!A deflected shot from Jiteshwor falls to Vincy who pulls one back for us!JFCCFC 60' GOOAALLL!!!A deflected shot from Jiteshwor falls to Vincy who pulls one back for us!JFC 2⃣-1⃣ CFC#AllInForChennaiyin #JFCCFC #HeroISL https://t.co/5IzIlVG8PF

Brdaric’s substitutions appeared to have paid dividends as Jiteshwor Singh and Jockson Dhas brought much-needed energy into the game. Both teams had half-chances near the final quarter of the game, with Dhas and Crivellaro coming closest to a goal in stoppage time.

The match ended in a stalemate but the spectators were treated to an enticing battle. Despite coming back from two goals down, Chennaiyin FC will be disappointed with the result, as they had several opportunities to score. This result keeps them at seventh in the table, four points away from the playoff spots.

Jamshedpur FC, meanwhile, once again showed signs of promise going forward but struggled defensively. Crivellaro's addition has certainly improved the team as the Red Miners secured a point.

The Red Miners remain second bottom in the standings with six points to their name as their hopes of achieving a top-six finish seem to be vanishing.

Poll : 0 votes