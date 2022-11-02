ISL 2022-23: East Bengal appoint Shanmugam Venkatesh as new assistant coach

East Bengal FC have roped in Indian tactician Shanmugam Venkatesh as their new assistant coach for the ongoing season, the Kolkata club announced on Wednesday, November 2.

The former midfielder will assist head coach Stephen Constantine in his day-to-day work with the first team. He is expected to land in Kolkata later today.

Meanwhile, Bino George, who had previously slotted in as the assistant coach, will continue with the Red and Gold Brigade. He is now the head coach of the reserves team.

Ventakesh is no stranger to rubbing shoulders with Constantine. The 43-year-old had earlier served as an assistant to the English coach during the latter’s second spell at the helm of the Indian national team between 2015 and 2019.

The AFC A license-holder has also coached the Indian U-19 side in the past and was in charge of the Indian U-20 squad that competed in Group H of the recently concluded AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Shanmugam Venkatesh is a former East Bengal player

The Bangalore-born, during his playing career, plied his trade at East Bengal, for whom he made 17 appearances in the 2002-03 season. Venkatesh won the National Football League and the Durand Cup with the Torchbearers in the same season.

He also donned the colors of Indian Telephone Industries, Salgaocar, Mohun Bagan, and the now disbanded Mahindra United and Pune FC during his 18-year-long professional career.

Venkatesh represented India between 1997 and 2006, winning three SAFF Championship titles (1997, 1999 and 2005) in the process.

Speaking about Venkatesh’s appointment, Constantine told the EBFC media team on Wednesday:

"I think Venky will be a great addition to the team. He worked as my assistant at the Indian National Team for four years. He played under me as well. He will be a big help in identifying new talented players for East Bengal FC. I am looking forward to working with him again."

The Red and Gold Brigade have had a tough start to their Indian Super League (ISL) season, losing three of their four opening games.

They recently suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of ATK Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata Derby. A lot of gaps have been emerging in the team and Venkatesh might have to get to work instantly to help Constantine brush the chinks in their armor.

