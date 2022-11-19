ISL 2022-23: East Bengal vs Odisha FC: Who won yesterday's match?

In a thrilling encounter, Odisha FC scripted a 4-2 comeback victory against East Bengal in matchweek seven of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Friday, November 18.

It was a shambolic collapse from the Red and Gold Brigade as they were leading 2-0 going into the half-time break.

Stephen Constantine's team started the game positively as they controlled possession and were quick in transition.

Semboi Haokip had an early opportunity when Suhair VP found him inside the opposition box with a delicious cross. But the former Kerala Blasters FC man failed to keep his effort on target.

Naorem Mahesh Singh was a positive influence on East Bengal as he haunted the Juggernauts with his relentless run. He did brilliantly in the 13th minute to beat his marker on the left flank but his cross was deflected out of danger.

Another golden opportunity fell in the way of the Kolkata giants when Cleiton Silva was through on goal thanks to a defensive lapse but the Brazilian scuffed his effort and it was an easy catch for Amrinder Singh.

Finally, in the 23rd minute, East Bengal] were rewarded for their relentless attacks as Haokip broke the deadlock. Jordan O'Doherty found Suhair with an inch-perfect diagonal ball and the former NorthEast United FC forward calmly squared the ball for Haokip, who tucked it home.

Twelve minutes later, the home side added a second through Naorem Mahesh Singh. After some brilliant movement in the opposition half, Suhair received the ball on the left flank and whipped in a low cross for the eventual scorer.

Constantine's team were flying high going into the half-time break as Odisha had just a single shot on target.

Odisha FC script a sensational comeback in the second half against East Bengal

The Juggernauts needed some immediate reaction in the second half and Josep Gombau brought on four substitutes, including Pedro Martin.

The Spaniard almost immediately made his impact on the game. In the 47th minute, Pedro was played through by Mauricio and he halved the deficit with a neat finish from an acute angle.

Soon after, the former Atletico Madrid forward piled on East Bengal's misery as he scored again in the 48th minute. Substitute Denechandra Meitei drilled a cross into the box which was headed back across the goal by Mauricio. Pedro, opportunistic, headed it into the back of the net to restore parity.

Odisha targeted the opposition's right flank as Meitei got the better of Ankit Mukherjee and whipped in an inch-perfect cross. Jerry Mawihmingthanga, who came off the bench, was left unmarked as he acrobatically headed the ball home to complete the comeback.

Before the final whistle, the Juggernauts added a fourth through Nandhakumar Sekar as controlled a long diagonal ball from Saul Crespo and buried it past Kamaljit Singh. Constantine and East Bengal were left stunned as they slumped to their fifth defeat of the season.

The Torchbearers are currently eighth in the league standings with six points, while Odisha FC have catapulted to third, three points behind Mumbai City FC but with a game in hand.

