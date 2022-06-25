ISL 2022-23: Florentin, brother of Paul Pogba, joins ATK Mohun Bagan from FC Sochaux

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) have acquired the services of Florentin Pogba from FC Sochaux-Montbéliard ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season, the Ligue 2 club announced on Friday, June 24.

The 31-year-old center-back is the brother of France international midfielder Paul Pogba.

Le FCSM souhaite le meilleur à son désormais ancien défenseur central qui fêtera ses 32 ans dans quelques semaines. 🦁 Florentin Pogba transféré au @atkmohunbaganfc à un an de la fin de son contrat.Le FCSM souhaite le meilleur à son désormais ancien défenseur central qui fêtera ses 32 ans dans quelques semaines. 🚨🦁 Florentin Pogba transféré au @atkmohunbaganfc à un an de la fin de son contrat.👋 Le FCSM souhaite le meilleur à son désormais ancien défenseur central qui fêtera ses 32 ans dans quelques semaines.

Florentin had a contract with Sochaux until July 2023, but the defender wanted to discover new challenges and hence transferred to the ISL heavyweights, according to their official statement.

The Guinean international arrived at the French second-tier club in the summer of 2020. He played two seasons for the Sochaux outfit, making 62 Ligue 2 appearances.

The Conakry-born has played for multiple top clubs across continents. He started out his professional career with the French association club CS Sedan before moving to AS Saint-Étienne in 2012. The central defender made 99 appearances with the club, scoring two goals and assisting twice.

But since then, his career is on a downward spiral. Florentin also had a stint with Atlanta United in Major League Soccer for a few years before returning to France. In his 32 appearances for the Ligue 2 side in the 2021-22 season, Florentin had 39 successful tackles and 33 interceptions. He can be expected to play a pivotal role in the Mariners backline.

ATK Mohun Bagan gearing up for the upcoming Indian Super League season in style

The Green and Maroon Brigade have always been the club to attract the most glamorous names in football and nothing has changed this season.

The signing of Florentin Pogba, days after announcing former Asian Champions League winner Brendan Hamill, is a statement in itself. The club have also secured the services of blistering Indian winger Ashique Kuruniyan from Bengaluru FC, alongside Asish Rai from ISL champions Hyderabad FC.

The Mariners already have a well-settled core team and under the stewardship of Juan Ferrando, they are only expected to continue growing into one of the most consistent sides. However, with the departure of Roy Krishna and David Williams, ATKMB will be looking to secure a forward in that sixth foreigner spot.

Irrespective of the outgoings and incomings going forward, ATK Mohun Bagan have built a side that should be eager to reach the higher echelons of Asian club football soon.

