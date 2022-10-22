ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC 1-0 Bengaluru FC | Ogbeche's goal becomes a reason for disappointment for the Blues

Hyderabad FC edged past Bengaluru FC when the two sides clashed at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli in the second fixture of a doubleheader on Saturday, October 22. Nigerian talisman Bartholomew Ogbeche became the difference maker for the two sides in the contest.

Hyderabad FC won their previous fixture, which was an away game against NorthEast United FC. Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC could only conjure up a point against a strong Chennaiyin FC side. This contest served as the perfect opportunity for both teams to fire themselves up. But the proceedings of the match had a completely different story to offer.

Both sides started the game sluggishly and were unable to create an opportunity in the opposition's box. It was mostly an affair based on the flanks as both teams maintained their compactness centrally and forced their opponents outside. This forced the teams to play diagonal balls towards the wings in an attempt to open up spaces beyond the last line of defense.

Hyderabad FC were comparatively better in this aspect as they had a numerical advantage in the wide corridors. Halicharan Nazary and Mohammed Yasir dominated play on the flanks and maintained their dominance throughout the game.

Bengaluru FC were without Roy Krishna, who was out injured. The Fijian's absence was visible in the way Simon Grayson's side carried themselves in the opposition's half.

Krishna is a physical character who makes it difficult for defenders to have it easy with or without the ball. But that wasn't the case with Sunil Chhetri and Sivasakthi Narayanan leading the attack. Javi Hernandez slotted in between the two forwards, acting as a playmaker. However, Joao Victor kept his eyes on the Spaniard and allowed very little freedom to operate.

The first half ended goalless with both sides struggling to create a clear-cut chance. The second half looked slightly different in that respect. Hyderabad FC looked hungrier in comparison to Bengaluru FC. Manolo Marquez's men looked eager to send their fans home happy. Javier Siverio made a few runs into the box to meet crosses from his teammates. However, the Spaniard could only come close.

As the second-half neared its conclusion, the Nizams raised the pressure on the opposition with continuous knocks on their defense. Their effort paid off when Bartholomew Ogbeche took advantage of a poorly cleared corner and snuck it into the back of the net. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu could have dealt with the corner but the Blues custodian ended up gifting Ogbeche the chance to capitalize on.

Defeat against Hyderabad FC should serve as an eye-opener for Bengaluru FC

With Simon Grayson fielding his team in a 3-4-3 formation, it has become increasingly difficult for Bengaluru FC to utilize this structure to the best of its application.

The Blues wingers found themselves outnumbered on the flanks and were heavily reliant on playing backwards to open up spaces on the other side. Players like Naorem Roshan Singh and Prabir Das did not get enough support to create the type of danger they are meant to create.

Perhaps the defeat will serve as a revelation to the gaffer that another formation could be introduced to produce results.

