ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC 3-3 Mumbai City FC | Defending champions salvage a point in six-goal thriller against the Islanders

The Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune witnessed a stunning encounter as defending champions Hyderabad FC took on Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) encounter on Sunday.

A tedious first half turned into a breathtaking contest when the two outfits took the field in the second half. Goals from Halicharan Nazary, Greg Stewart, and Alberto Noguera turned the match into a tumultuous affair as neither side managed to get the better of their opponent.

It all started when Chinglensana Singh turned the ball into his own net in the 23rd minute. Bipin Singh darted down the flank in his usual manner before letting go of a low cross into the box.

Sana, who was in recovery mode, slid onto the path of the ball to clear the danger. However, the Indian football team centre-back turned the ball into his own net.

Hyderabad FC turned on the heat as Manolo Marquez's side looked hungrier after conceding. The Nizams kept mounting pressure on the Mumbai City FC defense. Bartholomew Ogbeche was taken down by skipper Mourtada Fall and the Nizams were awarded a free-kick.

The resulting set-piece was cleared by the defense but the ball fell to Ogbeche. Lalengmawia tried to get the ball off the Nigerian but ended up tackling himself inside the box, forcing the referee to point towards the penalty spot.

Joao Victor chose to take the spot kick and the Hyderabad FC captain picked his side well to get the game back on level terms.

Hyderabad FC fail to keep their lead intact despite going ahead twice against Mumbai City FC

The Nizams kept their momentum going as the second half was underway. Halicharan Nazary ran into uncharted territory and managed to give his side an edge in the contest.

After taking the lead, Manolo Marquez's men slowed down proceedings in order to control the game. But Mumbai City FC weren't one to shy away from a fight.

Mumbai City FC fought for every loose ball and tried to get themselves back in the fight. Their efforts paid off when Greg Stewart, after receiving the ball on the edge of the box, turned the defender inside out and placed the ball perfectly into the frame of the goal.

Laxmikant Kattimani tried to appear big as he rushed off his line but the Hyderabad FC custodian failed to affect the former Jamshedpur FC man.

However, none of their hopes were lost by the Nizams as they kept looking to add to the scoreline. With the game tied at 2-2, both teams kept looking for ways to silence each other.

Borja Herrera cut inside on his left foot and swung the ball in from the right flank. A moment of confusion almost allowed Manolo Marquez's side to go ahead in the game. Mumbai City FC custodian Phurba Lachenpa dived to make a clearance but his attempts led to the ball falling at Rahul Bheke's feet. However, the ball went out for a corner.

The corner was directed towards the far post where Borja remained unmarked. The Spanish midfielder headed it towards goal. Joao Victor, who was lurking nearby, managed to head into the net.

The goal seemed to give Hyderabad FC some breathing space in the game. But the tie was far from over. Greg Stewart's shot towards goal was tapped into the net by Alberto Noguera in the 85th minute, bringing parity into the game for the final time.

The game ended 3-3 with both teams failing to keep themselves in the lead. Both Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC will now have to wait for their second game in the hopes of a win.

