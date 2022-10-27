ISL 2022-23: "It's not important if we are at the top of the table now" - Odisha FC head coach after securing a win against Bengaluru FC

Odisha FC paved their way to glory against Bengaluru FC when the former hosted the latter in Matchweek 4 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 on Thursday, October 27.

The Juggernauts dominated proceedings across both halves and ousted the Blues in almost every department. Odisha FC scored in the first-half courtesy of a Nandhakumar Sekar strike. That remained the only goal of the game.

Odisha FC head coach Josep Gombau shared his views on his side's win against a compact Bengaluru FC side. The Spaniard intends on building on their current form and wishes to see where his side ends up at the conclusion of the season. He said:

"It's very important to start the season by bringing more confidence and having no pressure. The players believe in what we are working for. For me, it's not important if we are at the top of the table now. The most important thing is to go win the game and see where we finish at the end of the season."

Gombau praised his team's spirit and added that they have had to adapt to the changes made by the opposition. On this note, he said:

"I think it was the spirit of the team. The players fought throughout the game, winning the second ball. It was a very difficult game for us. We are a team who likes to be comfortable on the ball. Bengaluru FC did not allow us too much time in possession. They pressed us hard and we had to adapt to that."

Bengaluru FC head coach feels injury list played a role in their loss against Odisha FC

The Blues head coach Simon Grayson underlined the reasons why his side succumbed to a second straight loss in ISL 2022-23. He said:

"In the second half, we played mostly in their half. We created too many opportunities and that probably comes down to the personnel. We have seven attacking players out injured at the moment. All these players could have made a difference by bringing something different to the game."

Grayson, while praising the outing of his younger players, said that the side will now have enough recovery time before they start preparing for their next game.

