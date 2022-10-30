ISL 2022-23 | Jamshedpur FC 1-0 NorthEast United FC: Red Miners bag their first win of the season at the expense of the Highlanders

Jamshedpur FC managed to secure a win against NorthEast United FC as the two sides crossed paths at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium on Sunday, October 30.

The former League Shield Winners have been struggling to make ends meet since the start of the current edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). But a goal from skipper Peter Hartley set things in the right direction for Aidy Boothroyd's men.

The match started off with NorthEast United FC setting themselves up in a 5-3-2 formation with the intention of not giving away goals. But that cost the Highlanders up front, where Matt Derbyshire was a secluded figure for most parts of the first half.

Jamshedpur FC, who were deployed in their usual 4-4-2, were eager to make a breakthrough since kick-off.

Ritwik Das and Boris Singh led the charge on either flank, making it a troublesome affair for both Gurjinder Kumar and Joe Zoherliana. Most of the football was played in the Highlanders' half of the field as the Men of Steel kept bombarding the box with waves of attack.

Their resilience paid off after Harry Sawyer headed a corner down towards the goal and Peter Hartley supplied the final blow.

The goal was a wake-up call for Marco Balbul's side, who, just like their opponents, were yet to win a single game. Imran Khan and Jithin MS started making runs into the final third in the hopes of finding an opening. But the duo were closely watched by Laldianliana Renthlei and Ricky Lallawmawma. The half ended with Jamshedpur FC leading on the scoreboard.

The second half had a different story to offer. The match turned into an end-to-end encounter with both sides looking for goals. Daniel Chima Chukwu led the charge as the Nigerian forward continuously threatened the NorthEast United FC backline with his runs and physicality. He created problems for both Aaron Evans and Michael Jakobsen, who had trouble dealing with the forward.

As the match proceeded towards its conclusion, the two teams in the contest grew impatient in their pursuit. Wellington Priori started joining the attack on certain occasions, with the Brazilian midfielder steadily living up to his name. His footwork and physicality became a problem for Jon Gaztanaga, who has been an efficient figure for the Highlanders.

On one occasion, Priori's throw-in made its way into the box, where Chima was eagerly waiting. The Jamshedpur FC forward headed it towards the goal but Mirshad Michu was up to the task of keeping his side in the game.

On the other end, Gurjinder Kumar cut in before whipping a cross into the box. But none of his teammates attacked the ball as it flew past the face of the goal.

Substitute Ishan Pandita had a glorious opportunity to score after a clearance fell onto his path. But the NorthEast United FC custodian rushed out of his line to deal with the danger. The match ended in favor of Jamshedpur FC, who were desperate for their first win of the season.

NorthEast United FC head coach sees red against Jamshedpur FC

Things turned bitter for NorthEast United FC as their head coach was shown a red card in the second half. The Israeli gaffer kicked a bottle out of frustration, which hit the fourth official.

The man in the middle did not think twice before flashing the card and sending him away. This was the second time Balbul has been booked this season.

Poll : 0 votes