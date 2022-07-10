ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC announce Aidy Boothroyd as their new head coach

Indian Super League (ISL) heavyweight Jamshedpur FC announced Englishman Aidy Boothroyd as their new head coach on Sunday, July 10. The former England U-21 coach will lead the 2021-22 League Shield winners going into the upcoming season.

Under Owen Coyle last season, the Red Miners emerged as the team to beat, cruising through the league phase of the ISL. However, the Scot called it time at the Indian club and went on to take up the reins at Queen's Park in the Scottish Premier League.

Boothroyd will replace Coyle and will hope to replicate his undeniable impact on the footballing history of the City of Steel.

Aidy Boothroyd, born in Yorkshire, started his playing career as a defender and made his first-team debut for Huddersfield Town in 1989. He represented multiple English clubs over his career before suffering a career-ending injury while at Peterborough United. Boothroyd then hung up his boots in 1998.

But at the turn of the century, he returned to football and started his managerial career as a youth coach at Peterborough. After impressing his suitors with his tactical approach, Boothroyd landed a youth team coach role at Norwich City.

Soon after, he signed for West Bromwich Albion as their Youth Development Officer and Technical Director, before being appointed as the first-team coach at Leeds United in 2004.

Aidy Boothroyd's spell with Watford brought him to the forefront

But it was with his spell at Watford that the 51-year-old won most of his accolades and plaudits. Boothroyd took up the reins at Vicarage Road in 2005, mid-way through the season, amid heavy skepticism from fans and pundits. However, he managed to steer the club away from relegation in the EFL Championship.

The next year, he did the unthinkable. Just a season after narrowly dodging elimination, Watford went on to secure promotion to the Premier League after defeating Leeds United 3-0 in the play-off finals. He was soon regarded as one of the best young managers in England.

After being relegated from the Premier League the very same season and failing to conquer the Championship Play-offs next, Boothroyd parted ways with Watford. In between, he had brief spells with Colchester United, Coventry City, and Northampton Town before being appointed as the manager of the England under-20 national football team.

However, after Gareth Southgate was named interim manager of the England senior team, Boothroyd took over the U-21 team on an interim basis. During his time with the side, he won the 2018 Toulon Tournament, beating Mexico 2-1 in the final.

But last year, England suffered an early exit from the Under-21 European Championship after being knocked out by Croatia in the quarter-finals. Soon after the loss, Aidy decided to leave his role at the Football Association.

Aidy Boothroyd's ability to nurture talent could be valuable for Jamshedpur FC

The veteran gaffer has nurtured some of the brightest talents in English football like Ben Chilwell, Calum Hudson-Odoi, Trent Alexander Arnold, Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, and Jordan Pickford over the years. Hence, he might be able to get the best out of the youngsters at Jamshedpur FC like Owen Coyle did. Boothroyd is known for his direct long-ball approach and will suit Jamshedpur FC's no-nonsense approach on the pitch.

“Jamshedpur FC are the Champions of India currently and the city has a tremendous football legacy. We want to continue this upward trajectory and make the club reach places and win honors that our fans are dreaming of. We want to take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams of Asia," the new gaffer was quoted as saying in a press release.

Meanwhile, the Red Miners have lost their star jewel Greg Stewart to Mumbai City FC in the transfer window, along with a couple of other names. Hence, they'll be hoping to replenish their squad soon, with the head coach conundrum now finally resolved.

