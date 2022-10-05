ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC announce 28-member squad ahead of ISL 2022-23 campaign

Earlier today (October 5), Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC announced a 28-member squad for the 2022-23 season. The Yellow Tuskers will host Kolkata-based East Bengal FC in their 2022-23 season opener at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on Friday, October 7.

Ivan Vukomanovic's men have had a fairly bright campaign in the previous edition of the ISL. The Yellow Tuskers finished fourth in the table and were up against League Shield Winners Jamshedpur FC in the semi-finals.

Vukomanovic's men edged past the Red Miners, securing a place in the finals against Hyderabad FC. Despite scoring first in the match, Sahal Abdul Samad and his teammates failed to defend their lead and let their opponents snatch an equalizer. The final was eventually won by the Nizams, with the penalty shootout being the difference maker after 120 minutes.

The Yellow Tuskers will be eager to make something of their upcoming season and bring the trophy back home. Last season's Golden Glove winner Prabhsukhan Singh Gill will be in between the sticks for the Kerala side. Veteran custodian Karanjit Singh will serve as the back-up. Sachin Suresh and Muheet Khan have also been included amongst the goalkeepers.

The backline will consist of last season's centre-back pairing Ruivah Hormipam and Marko Leskovic. The duo will be flanked by Harmanjot Singh Khabra on the right and skipper Jessel Carneiro on the left. Victor Mongil and Bijoy Varghese will be the back-up centre-backs. Sandeep Singh and Nishu Kumar will serve as the deputy full-backs.

Kerala Blasters FC's midfield will comprise of Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna, Ivan Kalyuzhnyi and Sahal Abdul Samad. Vibin Mohanan made it to the squad after impressing the coaching staff with his performances for the Reserves team. Ayush Adhikari, Bryce Miranda, Puitea, Saurav Mandal, Givson Singh and Nihal Sudheesh will serve as the back-ups.

Kerala Blasters FC's attack will be led by Dimitrios Diamantakos and Bidyshagar Singh. Apostolos Giannou, Rahul KP and Sreekuttan MS will be the other forwards serving Vukomanovic's side.

Kerala Blasters FC squad for ISL 2022-23

Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Karanjit Singh, Sachin Suresh, Muheet Khan.

Defenders: Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Jessel Carneiro, Victor Mongil, Bijoy Varghese, Sandeep Singh and Nishu Kumar.

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna, Ivan Kaliunzhnyi, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vibin Mohanan, Ayush Adhikari, Bryce Miranda, Puitea, Saurav Mandal, Givson Singh, Nihal Sudheesh.

Kerala Blasters FC @KeralaBlasters



We're celebrating our homecoming with an ode to our homeland 🫶



Get our 2022/23 Home Kit today from bit.ly/KBFCHomeKit



#ഒന്നായിപോരാടാം #KBFC നമ്മുടെ നാടിനും നമ്മുടെ നാട്ടുകാർക്കും വേണ്ടിWe're celebrating our homecoming with an ode to our homeland 🫶Get our 2022/23 Home Kit today from നമ്മുടെ നാടിനും നമ്മുടെ നാട്ടുകാർക്കും വേണ്ടി 💛We're celebrating our homecoming with an ode to our homeland 🫶Get our 2022/23 Home Kit today from ➡️ bit.ly/KBFCHomeKit#ഒന്നായിപോരാടാം #KBFC https://t.co/QyGmNH3Fo3

Forwards: Dimitrios Diamantakos, Bidyshagar Singh, Apostolos Giannou, Rahul KP, Sreekuttan MS.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far