ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC parts ways with Prasanth Mohan

Earlier on Monday (September 19), Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC announced that the club has parted ways with Prasanth Mohan. The attacker will leave the Yellow Tuskers after six years.

The Kozhikode-born winger started his footballing journey with Kerala's U-14 team in 2010. He was then selected by the AIFF Elite Academy upon appearing for their trials in 2012. The Yellow Tuskers winger spent four years with the academy before joining the ISL outfit in 2016.

However, Prasanth saw very little game time in the ISL and was loaned out to I-League outfit Chennai City FC. He made his debut for the club against Bengaluru FC, where his side lost 2-0. His first goal for the former I-League team came against East Bengal, in which the Kolkata giants lost 2-1.

In 2017, Prasanth was retained by the Blasters and the winger's first appearance for the club came in the 0-0 draw against the erstwhile ATK. He scored for the Yellow Tuskers in the 2018 Super Cup tie against NEROCA FC. The club later extended his contract on January 9, 2021, tying him down for two years until 2023.

He came on as a substitute in the season opener against ATK Mohun Bagan on November 19, 2021, replacing the injured Rahul KP. He bagged a goal in the club's 2-1 win over Odisha FC later in the season.

Kerala Blasters FC set to start their ISL 2022-23 campaign against East Bengal

Kerala Blasters FC, having spent time training away in the UAE, now look set to begin their pursuit of a glorious ISL 2022-23 campaign.

Ivan Vukomanovic's men will be seen taking on East Bengal FC in the season opener at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on October 7.

Kerala Blasters FC will want to keep up with their momentum from last season and bring home the trophy after the conclusion of the 2022-23 campaign.

