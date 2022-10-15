ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC 2-0 Odisha FC | Islanders register first win at the cost of Juggernauts

Mumbai City FC earned their first win of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the cost of an organized Odisha FC side on Saturday, October 15. The two ISL outfits squared off at Mumbai Football Arena to try and fuel their silverware aspirations.

An own goal from Subham Sarangi at the start of the second half followed by Bipin Singh's last-minute goal was enough to determine the fate of the tie.

Both Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC have some big names in their ranks. The impact of having star players in both teams was visible in the opening exchanges between the two sides.

The initial moments of this encounter were dull considering the firepower of both clubs. Both the Islanders and the Juggernauts failed to create a clear-cut opening in the final third.

Much of it was due to the defensive organization of both teams. Josep Gombau's side were equally competent against Des Buckingham's side during their defensive transitions.

Mumbai City FC's defensive form forced Diego Mauricio outside towards the flanks. But the Brazilian forward still had problems operating. For the Islanders, it was Bipin Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte running riot on the flanks. But the duo, too, were kept outside the opposition box.

As the teams walked towards the tunnel at half-time, both coaches seemed to have a lot going on in their heads with respect to influencing the result in their favor.

In the second half, it was majorly Mumbai City FC who seemed to be dominating play. The Islanders looked to have figured out a way to stretch the opposition and make use of the space in the central channel.

Not long after the second half resumed, Greg Stewart and Chhangte combined before the latter attempted a shot on goal. The initial attempt was blocked by Amrinder Singh. However, the loose ball ricocheted off Sarangi and went over the goal line.

With a goal going against them, Odisha FC looked desperate to turn things in their favor. Gombau introduced Pedro Martin to try and make something happen for his side. Osama Malik was taken off.

The game went back to its usual form where both sides were more concerned in putting numbers while defending. As a result, it became increasingly difficult for the Islanders as well as the Juggernauts to create space in the opposition's box.

Even when they attempted to break away in a counter-attacking move, the two ISL outfits had a lesser number of players attacking.

Out of nowhere, it was Mumbai City FC who found themselves in a better position inside the box. Bipin Singh darted in from the left flank and was left unmarked. The winger cut inside upon receiving the ball and then took a shot on goal.

The ball deflected off a Odisha FC defender on its way into the net. It was the last kick of the ball and the Islanders guaranteed their first three points of the ISL 2022-23 season.

Odisha FC failed to make it count against Mumbai City FC

Despite an inspired comeback against Jamshedpur FC in their ISL 2022-23 season opener, Odisha FC failed to keep their momentum intact against the Islanders.

The side looked blunt in the major portions of the game and struggled to progress forward.

