ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC 2-2 ATK Mohun Bagan | Matchweek 5 concludes with a thriller between two giants

Mumbai City FC hosted ATK Mohun Bagan for the conclusive matchweek 5 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 on Sunday, November 6. The sides squared off at the Mumbai Football Arena.

The Mariners have not registered a win against the Islanders since their debut in this competition in the 2020-21 season. However, their gaffer Juan Ferrando hoped to impact the history between the two sides with a positive result.

As the two ISL giants took to the field on a Sunday evening, a thriller was all that could be anticipated. Neither side have disappointed ever since the ball was set in motion. Lallianzuala Chhangte opened the scoring for Mumbai City FC as early as the fourth minute of the game. The Islanders winger sent left Subhasish Bose ball-watching with a drop of his shoulder and proceeded to shoot with his left foot.

The ball hit the crossbar and crossed the line before coming back out. Replays suggested that it was a clear goal and the man in the middle had the same opinion as well. The opening exchanges were dominated by Des Buckingham's side. Fluid passing and third-man moves left their opposition helpless.

However, the Green and Maroon Brigade did not intend to leave without a fight. Ferrando's side turned up the heat as they took advantage of the right flank, where Sanjeev Stalin left space with movement. In this case, Manvir Singh became the ball carrier. The pacy winger sped down the flanks on multiple occasions.

He combined with Hugo Boumous on one occasion but the French midfielder took too many touches inside the box. Rostyn Griffiths made sure he covered all angles, disallowing Boumous from taking his chances.

Moments later, a similar move was constructed. Manvir squared the ball into the box. Boumous left it for Dimitrios Petratos but the Australian forward failed to track the ball.

ATK Mohun Bagan snatched an equalizer to stop Mumbai City FC from taking all three points

ATK Mohun Bagan maintained the pressure as the second-half kicked off. The resilience paid off when Joni Kauko's shot deflected off Mehtab Singh and crossed the line. The goal changed the face of this encounter. The match was now more open and end-to-end. Both Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan opted to attack each other's weaknesses.

But it was the Islanders who managed to give themselves the lead. In the 71st minute, Ahmed Jahouh whipped in a ball from the left flank. Griffiths jumped higher than everyone and flicked the ball towards the goal. However, his first attempt hit the crossbar and came back out. Vishal Kaith tried to punch the ball away but the Mumbai City FC center-back managed to send it over the line.

The moments that followed almost changed the complexion of this encounter. Lenny Rodrigues kicked Greg Stewart while the referee was close to the duo. The ATK Mohun Bagan midfielder was shown a red card, while Stewart was shown a yellow card. The game seemed over for the Kolkata giants as Mumbai City FC kept the ball and circulated possession easily.

However, there was one more twist left. Subhasish Bose was fouled after a tussle with Vikram Pratap Singh, resulting in a free-kick for the visitors. Petratos stepped over the ball and whipped in a delightful cross into the box. Carl McHugh, who stepped onto the pitch not too long ago, got the ball and headed it past Lachenpa.

The match ended with both sides sharing points with ATK Mohun Bagan failing to win on yet another occasion.

