ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC sign Lallianzuala Chhangte on a permanent deal

Following his six-month loan spell, Mumbai City FC have secured the services of Lallianzuala Chhangte on a permanent basis, the club announced on Tuesday (June 28). The 25-year-old winger joins the Islanders on a three-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2025.

Chhangte joined Mumbai City on loan from Chennaiyin FC in the January transfer window this year. The Mizoram-born player has made seven appearances in the 2021-22 ISL season. The tricky wide player was also an integral part of the Islanders' historic campaign in the 2022 AFC Champions League and appeared in all the group stage matches.

Chhangte stated (as per ANI):

"I am delighted and honoured to be a part of Mumbai City. One of the biggest reasons behind joining Mumbai City last season was to be a part of an ambitious club and to play at the highest level possible. I feel privileged that I was able to do just that representing our club at the AFC Champions League and being a part of history."

The 25-year-old made his ISL debut in 2016 when he featured for NorthEast United FC, coming on as a substitute against the Islanders. Since then, Chhangte has 97 ISL appearances to his name and is the third-highest Indian goalscorer in the league’s history with 20 goals.

Mumbai City FC raring to right the wrongs of the previous ISL season

The Islanders finished fifth in the league standings in the 2021-22 season, narrowly missing out on the knockout phase. However, Mumbai City FC are raring to get back to winning ways. Des Buckingham's side have so far signed Greg Stewart and David Williams. Meanwhile, they've also now made the transfers of Vinit Rai and Chhangte permanent.

Mumbai City FC @MumbaiCityFC



Who’s excited to see him at the Mumbai Football Arena?



#Chhangte2025 #AamchiCity All smiles from मुंबईचा Chhangte!Who’s excited to see him at the Mumbai Football Arena? All smiles from मुंबईचा Chhangte! ☺️👍Who’s excited to see him at the Mumbai Football Arena? ⚡️#Chhangte2025 #AamchiCity 🔵 https://t.co/tr1LHCChll

With some of the most sought-after Indian players and big-money foreigners in their ranks, Mumbai, like always, will be one of the favourites going into the season.

Speaking about securing Chhangte's services, the gaffer said:

"At Mumbai City, we want to play an attacking and exciting style of football and Chhangte is a perfect fit. He is another young player whose ambition matches ours as a club in the upcoming season and near future.

He added:

"Chhangte can go on to become an influential member of our team and he certainly has a bright future ahead of him."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far