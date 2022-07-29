ISL 2022-23: Pritam Kotal to stay at ATK Mohun Bagan till 2023

Amid heavy speculation about his future, Indian Super League heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan have extended the contract of skipper Pritam Kotal until 2023, the club announced on Friday (July 29). The star Indian defender has been a crucial member of the Mariners for years.

Under new boss Juan Ferrando last season, Kotal has continued to feature in the starting lineup, making 22 appearances in the league. The 28-year-old registered 65 clearances, 62 tackles, 47 blocks, and 46 interceptions as ATKMB made an ISL semi-final appearance.

There has been speculation about where Kotal will ply his trade in the upcoming season. Arch-rivals East Bengal had emerged as the favourites to sign the defender. However, reports suggest the right-back was never close to joining the Red and Gold Brigade.

In the announcement video posted on the club's official social media handles, Kotal underlined:

"This is not just a jersey but an emotion."

The Uttarpara-born played for Chirag United and Wari AC at the youth level before joining Pailan Arrows (now Indian Arrows) in 2011. After two years with the AIFF Developmental side, Kotal joined Mohun Bagan two years later. He stayed with the Mariners until 2017, with loan spells at FC Pune City and Atletico de Kolkata, before joining Delhi Dynamos permanently.

However, Pritam returned to ATK midway through the 2018-19 season. A season later, he won the ISL title under the tutelage of head coach Antonio Lopez Habas.

The Spaniard groomed the national team defender as a right center-back in a three-man backline. Following Habas' departure, there were doubts regarding Pritam's future. However, it now appears Juan Ferrando has more than enough trust in the veteran defender.

ATK Mohun Bagan gearing up steadily for the upcoming season

After failing to reach the ISL final last season, the Mariners have been gung-ho in the summer transfer window, securing the services of some of the brightest talents.

The Mariners have managed to sign Asish Rai and Ashique Kuruniyan from Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC, respectively. They have also brought in former SC East Bengal winger Lalrinliana Hnamte. The Indian contingent is strong, but ATKMB have recruited some capable foreigners too.

The club have managed to retain the services of Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous, and Carl McHugh while adding the quality of Florentin Pogba, Brendan Hamill, and Dimitri Petratos to the squad.

The quality on paper is evident but how Ferrando marshals his troops will define ATK Mohun Bagan's season.

