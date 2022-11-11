ISL 2022-23: "The game on Sunday is going to be the toughest of all" - FC Goa boss Carlos Pena on facing Kerala Blasters

FC Goa will play their fifth match of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season against Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on Sunday (November 13).

Goa have won three and lost one of their four matches to sit third in the ISL table with nine points. A victory over Kerala Blasters on Sunday would see them go above ATK Mohun Bagan in the ISL table.

Addressing the media ahead of the match, Goa head coach Carlos Pena spoke about his side's good start to the ISL season:

"[It's] always important to win, but the first games are very important because the feeling of the team... new players, new staff. It is important to take confidence in the first games."

Goa were forced to end their last match against Jamshedpur with an all-Indian defense after Fares Arnaout suffered an injury 10 minutes into the match. The backline, though, showed no signs of concern as they helped the team to a 3-0 win.

Responding to a question about the same, Pena insisted that he has no qualms about deploying an all-Indian defense again. He said:

"Of course. From the start, I think we have a very quality squad, we have enough quality Indian players to play in the back four and that way we can give advantage to all the foreign players in attack."

"We think from different perspectives to face games or depending on the moments you have in some games. Yes, it [an all-Indian backline] is a possibility."

He added:

"In the last game, it worked because the commitment of all the players was really good. We could control the game with the possession of the ball. So, yes, really happy for the team and for Glan [Martins, who replaced Arnaout] especially."

While Arnaout suffered a setback against Jamshedpur, Alvaro Vazquez and Marc Valiente missed the match due to injuries. Providing an update on all three foreign players, Pena said:

"We have some players who are trying to arrive to the game, but they have to do more sessions. Let's see how they recover. If we can count on some of them, we'll make a decision on Sunday."

Pena also expressed his delight at how Goa fared against Jamshedpur, but stressed that he has turned his attention towards the ISL clash against Kerala Blasters:

"I'm happy with the performance of the team [against Jamshedpur]. It was a game that we expected, but we have to improve a lot of things. I think we had some weaknesses in both halves, they had some chances, but it is a part of the process."

"We have a huge game against Kerala Blasters on Sunday. It's a different environment against a different team. We will try to adapt and play the same style that we're trying to do. We're going to go for the three points again."

Goa have already faced last season's shield winners and title winners in Jamshedpur and Hyderabad FC this term. Pena, though, believes the trip to Kochi will be the Gaurs' toughest challenge in the ISL so far. He explained:

"As I always say, maybe I'm repetitive, it's going to be tough for them and also for us. We're going to play in a very good stadium against a team who are very aggressive with a lot of intensity."

"But, we're going there to play full of confidence. We are absolutely confident in ourselves, but know it's not going to be easy. If we feel now that everything is going to be easy, we're going to make a mistake."

"The game on Sunday is going to be the toughest of all we have played till now. We're going to face [the game] that way."

The Spanish tactician also addressed the similarities between the playing styles of both teams. He elucidated:

"I think Kerala Blasters and FC Goa play in a similar style. Maybe the number of possessions can be different, but I think they are a very good team in transitions, they try to press a lot, I think a little different [to Goa]."

Pena added:

"But, for me, possession is not the most important thing. For me, it's that you can control the game in different ways. Sometimes possession can help you win games, sometimes it can punish you. I think we're managing this aspect of the game very well till now."

Pena waxes lyrical about Goa star Seriton Fernandes ahead of 100th ISL appearance

Goa star Seriton Fernandes is in line to make his 100th ISL appearance against Kerala Blasters. Pena heaped praise on the 30-year-old as he nears a landmark achievement:

"A lot of credit to Seriton. He's living his dream, playing for FC Goa. It's not easy to play 100 games, he has played with all the coaches [since] he has been here, so credit to him."

The Goa boss added:

"I encourage him to keep on working, to keep on enjoying because I think Seriton has the level to play even for the national team."

"So, [I'm] very happy with him, very happy with his commitment, the performances he has shown till now. Keep on working the same way to play 100 more games."

It now remains to be seen if Goa can maintain their good form under Pena with a victory over Kerala Blasters in the ISL on Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes