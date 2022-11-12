ISL 2022-23: "Tomorrow's game will be more of a character game where both teams will have to control their emotions" - Kerala Blasters boss Ivan Vukomanovic previews FC Goa clash

Kerala Blasters will face FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in their sixth match of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season on Sunday (November 13).

Kerala Blasters put an end to their three-game losing streak in the ISL with a 3-0 win against NorthEast United FC last weekend. They will now look to build on their victory when they host Goa at home.

Addressing the media ahead of the game, Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic started off by looking back at his team's win against NorthEast United:

"We must be honest, speaking about the last game, even [though] we were playing against the team who are still on the bottom of the table, these games are the most difficult games to play."

"Even last season, when we were playing in a bubble against the same team, for us, it was, it was very difficult because these games, when you say beforehand that they're easy games, trying to predict and say this is an easy game to win, no, these kinds of games are always like a trap."

He added:

"If you are not ready enough, if you are casual, thinking that it will be easy, then you fall into that trap and then mostly you lose those games. So we knew before that game that we have to concentrate, we have to focus on the things that we want to do on the pitch, in order to collect the points."

Kerala Blasters struggled to perform in the first half of their last two matches against Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United before going on to produce an improved display in the second half.

Responding to a question posed by Sportskeeda on this, Vukomanovic had this to say:

"First of all, in football, the mentality side, all the teams when the game starts, they are a little bit more focused on the task. Even last night or any game, we can often see that the first half ends 0-0 because the teams are still focused."

"And then in the second half, after the team talks or whatever it is, there is maybe a change of strategy. So in our case, in the last game, we had a couple of new names on the pitch, in the starting XI. They started for the very first time this season."

The Kerala Blasters boss added:

"So then you have this part of the game where you need to adapt a little bit to a different kind of pitch, a different kind of movement. We know each other, but this is the first part where you're still trying to find that calm and confidence on the pitch, on the ball, that's why sometimes it leads to some ball loss."

"But, then in the second half, some of the boys, they get that confidence, they feel good, then it gives you more quality. And then, especially when you change certain things, you put on some fresh legs, then it brings you more quality and then you score goals."

The coach went on to heap praise on the Kerala Blasters players' ability to react to situations within matches:

"When you speak about the game against Mumbai City, we were absolutely not happy with our first half. The way we played the second half was the way we wanted to start the game."

"Some things occur and then you lose that kind of confidence and at half-time you need a team talk to boost things and then you go back. As a coach, it makes me confident because we are capable to react."

"So these kinds of things are good because if you're in trouble or concede goals, and then you're capable of reacting, that's a good thing because the team shows character, the team shows the will to fight back to get back on equal."

Vukomanovic is now looking forward to Kerala Blasters' next match against FC Goa:

"Tomorrow, we are facing one of the best teams in the league, always the team who likes to keep possession, likes to play football, likes to be tough in duels. So, I think it will be an interesting game to watch, an interesting game to play."

"Last year, we played two interesting games against them. So, I'm expecting nothing but a very hard game from both sides, organising and concentrated game where both teams want to win. So I hope to see a good game tomorrow."

The Kerala Blasters gaffer went on to say:

"I think that tomorrow's game will be more of a character game where both teams will have to control their emotions in certain moments of the game."

"I think that the team who keeps those emotions under control and have a part of intelligence, how to manage this game, will win this game. So it'll not only be technical and tactical side, it will also be mentally tough."

"How to manage certain moments when we speak about small details important, details, like set pieces and all other things, how we will act and react on certain situations, I think that it will make the difference tomorrow."

Asked what traits his team would have to display to claim all three points against Goa, Vukomanovic explained:

"Teamwork, team spirit, defending altogether, being clinical in transitions. When we create chances... because so far, not only this season, also last season, every game we were capable of creating chances, so this makes me happy as a coach."

"As a technical staff, you work on that and you prepare those things. So, we want to be more clinical and concentrate that when it happens, we score goals because it will give confidence."

The Kerala Blasters boss added:

"Sometimes, even in the last games, we were creating chances, we were not scoring those chances. In some games where you play against very good teams, it will not happen that you will have 15 chances, that you can score one or two of them."

"Sometimes, when you create a couple of chances, you must be very focused to score. This is important, especially when you play against those teams."

"The more the season goes, the more the teams will be focused, not allowing opponents to create and score goals. So that's why we must be like, I say, more clinical more focused, when it occurs to score goals."

Vukomanovic also stressed the need for the team's defense to be organized and compact:

"This is the thing that we are working on a daily basis. This is the balance where we have to move together to stay compact when we have to play high and then run behind because these kinds of things happen in the football."

"When you want to be a dominant team, of course, you have to come higher, pressing your opponents high up the pitch and then you have to deal with those balls behind your back, running 50 metres. This is what it is."

He went on to say:

"When you have to defend in a lower block, you have to know how you stay in the lower back, how you have to defend, how to close the lines and then how to use that space behind the opponents' back."

"These are the things that we are working constantly on, again, depending on what kind of opponent you're going to face."

Dimitrios Diamantakos opened his account in Kerala Blasters colors against NorthEast United. However, he seemed to have an issue with his hamstring when he was taken off.

Vukomanovic, though, revealed that there are no concerns regarding the Greek striker:

"No, it was just a reaction because of the dehydration [caused by food poisoning], especially the day of the game, he had that issue. During the whole week. he was training with the team. He's ready for the game. No problem."

The Kerala Blasters coach was also asked if he has any other injury concerns in the squad, to which he replied:

"No. Everybody is here, everybody's available. Last week, we had Ayush [Adhikari] suffering some issues. He's back now. Everybody's available."

Kerala Blasters' Sahal Abdul Samad feeling upbeat after grabbing brace against NorthEast United

Vukomanovic was joined by Kerala Blasters midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad for the press conference. The India international notably grabbed a brace in the team's 3-0 win against NorthEast United last weekend.

Speaking to the media, Sahal explained that getting on the scoresheet is a huge boost for him:

"Scoring goals is something that gives confidence to any player. As far as I'm concerned, it's a huge boost because I wasn't able to contribute to the team as much as I wanted in the past games. So, it's a huge boost confidence for me."

Indian national team captain Sunil Chhetri recently grabbed headlines after he named Sahal as his favorite player when asked to pick between Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

The Kerala Blasters star had this to say about being praised by the Bengaluru FC forward:

"I know Chhetri's favorite player is Messi, but he follows Ronaldo when it comes to hard work. It's his opinion and I'm happy about it."

It is now only a matter of time before we find out if Kerala Blasters can build on their win against NorthEast United when they host FC Goa on Sunday.

