ISL 2022-23 | "Until the last minute, we were thinking about winning" - FC Goa's Edu Bedia after victory over East Bengal

After over 90 minutes of a long and arduous series of footballing bouts between the two sides, it seemed like FC Goa and East Bengal were destined to settle for a draw on Wednesday, October 12. However, in the fourth minute of injury time, the Gaurs won a free kick far from the opposition box.

The ever-reliant Edu Bedia stepped up to take the set piece. The Spaniard whipped in a curling ball that evaded players from both teams and bounced into the back of the net.

East Bengal's heart sank as FC Goa came away with their first-ever Indian Super League (ISL) victory in Kolkata.

The last-gasp winner instantly reminded many of the Spaniard's free-kick goal against Mohammedan SC in the 2021 Durand Cup final at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Bedia, talking to the media after the game, remarked:

"Yes, we were talking about this. It was a similar goal at the same stadium and even at the same end of the pitch. But yes, this was a very difficult game for us. The first game always gives us extra motivation but you're also nervous."

The Gaurs overwhelmed the home team right from the start, scoring in the seventh minute itself. But in the second half, thanks to some much-needed substitutions from Stephen Constantine, the Torchbearers roared back into the game.

Cleiton Silva tucked home a penalty in the 64th minute to restore parity and East Bengal had all the momentum.

Bedia, however, claimed that FC Goa were thinking of winning even when the hosts dominated proceedings. He explained:

"We came here to win and until the last minute we were thinking about winning."

"We have to improve, but it's better to improve with three points" - FC Goa's Edu Bedia after beating East Bengal

The victory is not only significant for FC Goa because it's their first-ever ISL win in Kolkata but also because it marks the start of a new chapter under gaffer Carlos Pena.

The former full-back has now taken over the reigns at the club after a disappointing outing the previous season.

Speaking about the importance of the victory, Bedia averred:

"The victory is great for us because it's the first game of the season. We needed this confidence as we have a new team, new players, and a new coaching staff. We have to improve, but it's better to improve with three points."

When asked which areas FC Goa can improve on, the midfield maestro replied:

"We have to play more confidently with the ball. Maybe the team was a little bit more scared to lose. Because last year we lost the first three games and then we had a poor season. It's a very important victory."

Given FC Goa have always been touted as one of the heavyweights in the league, Pena will have an ever-growing burden of expectations on his shoulder. The win over East Bengal should definitely take some of that pressure off, at least for the moment.

Also Read: "It would've been a red card anywhere else" - East Bengal head coach Stephen Constantine on FC Goa keeper Dheeraj Singh's foul

Poll : 0 votes