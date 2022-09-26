ISL 2022-23:[Watch] Bidyashagar Singh scores a beauty as Kerala Blasters FC continue preparations for new season

Kerala Blasters FC are currently preparing at their training ground in Kochi for their season opener in the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). After a training camp in the UAE, the Yellow Tuskers look set to begin their campaign with their sights on silverware.

While Ivan Vukomanovic and his men have been a compact side since last season, latest recruit Bidyashagar Singh is making a case for himself ahead of ISL 2022-23.

The young forward was spotted stunning everyone during a preparatory match, finishing an attacking move with an even better finish. Here is a clip of the goal by Bidyashagar Singh:

In the clip, Kerala Blasters FC can be seen attacking from the left flank. Uruguayan midfield maestro Adrian Luna receives possession of the ball and looks up for support. Bidyashagar Singh could be spotted making a supporting run towards the edge of the box. Luna decided to go ahead with a trivela pass.

Singh managed to get the ball under his control and moved it away from the on-rushing keeper before calmly slotting it into the net. The move was a clear example of the clinicality of the former TRAU FC talisman.

Singh decided to join Vukomanovic's project after failing to get satisfactory game time with his former side Bengaluru FC. The forward could make an impact with the South Indian outfit and re-instate himself as a quality marksman.

Kerala Blasters FC keen to do better than last season

Kerala Blasters FC will be up against East Bengal FC in their season opener at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium on October 7, 2022. The Yellow Tuskers will seek to do better in their opening fixture after failing to win their last two season openers.

Vukomanovic and Co. will also be hungrier in their pursuit of bringing home a piece of silverware at the conclusion of the 2022-23 campaign.

