ISL 2022-23: "We conceded goals from errors that you cannot afford" - Kerala Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic on loss to ATK Mohun Bagan

Kerala Blasters suffered a 5-2 defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan in their second Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 match of the season at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium on Sunday, October 16.

The Yellow Army beat East Bengal 3-1 in their season opener, but could not repeat the trick against Juan Ferrando's side.

Ivan Kalyuzhnyi, who scored a brace against East Bengal, found the back of the net for Kerala Blasters just six minutes into the match. However, a hat-trick from Dimitrios Petratos and a goal each from Joni Kauko and Lenny Rodrigues earned the visitors the win. Rahul KP gave the hosts a glimmer of hope by scoring a late goal, but to no avail.

Addressing the media after the match, Kerala Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic explained what went wrong for his side:

"When you are playing against such a strong team, when they are wounded, it's the most difficult situation. Today, we had an idea, the way we started the game, I think we were really, really strong, we were really good in the pressing. We were not allowing our opponent to come over the midline, we scored a goal.

"It was really nice. And then suddenly the moment we lost the calm in the game, we allowed our opponents to get better on the ball, to try to compose things, to build things up. That resulted in the two cheap goals or easy goals because we were in a good moment."

The Serbian added:

"There were bad decisions in that moment, how to attack and how to go into the duels. The players have to realise that when you play against strong teams, strong individual players, it's about decision making.

"It's about the moment, how you will act and react on certain [situations] and then we made those mistakes which actually against strong teams, you know how we say you pay cash, they punish you."

Vukomanovic also stressed that Kerala Blasters cannot afford to make mistakes in the upcoming games as they did against ATK Mohun Bagan. He said:

"It gives me a bad feeling because we conceded goals from our mistakes, from errors that you cannot afford at the highest level. On the other hand, I'm okay with that because it comes now in the second game."

Kerala Blasters boss Vukomanovic on Hormipam Ruivah's display

Hormipam Ruivah was among those who had a match to forget. Asked about the young defender's performance, Vukomanovic explained:

"Hormi is a good young player. Making mistakes, especially in his position, is a part of the game. These players, they improve when they go out of their comfort zone.

"Playing for the second time in front of the home crowd, playing at the highest level, every player must realise that this is how it goes, especially when you play these crucial positions in your team. One small mistake, you pay cash, it's a goal."

He added:

"You have to improve, you have to play simple, you have to become better, this is how it goes. I think that he [Hormipam] will learn from those mistakes."

Vukomanovic was also asked what message he would like to give the Kerala Blasters fans, to which he replied:

"We have to be honest, all the fans have to know, whenever we play at home, we're gonna play offensive, we're gonna play to win because we want to play for them.

"We will stay positive with this kind of support. In football there is a nice part, there is a game you win, you draw, you lose, you sleep over, you continue because there is a next game."

He concluded:

"We will continue our work with enthusiasm, with positivity, and that's it. We will be doing the same for them [the fans], so they don't have to be worried."

Kerala Blasters will now look to bounce back from their defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan when they lock horns with Odisha FC on October 23.

