ISL 2022-23: "We knew that today's game would be ugly" - Kerala Blasters boss Ivan Vukomanovic on loss to Odisha FC

Kerala Blasters succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Odisha FC in their third match of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Kerala Blasters went into their first away game of the ISL season looking to bounce back from their 5-2 loss to ATK Mohun Bagan last weekend. However, things did not go according to plan for the Kochi outfit.

The Yellow Army notably boasted a one-goal lead at half-time, with Harmanjot Khabra finding the back of the net. The veteran defender got on the end of a cross from Adrian Luna to give the visitors the lead.

Odisha, though, pulled off a brilliant comeback in the second half, courtesy of goals from Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Pedro Martin. Josep Gombau's side registered a win in their first home match of the campaign, while the night ended in disappointment for Kerala Blasters.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic provided his initial thoughts on the match:

"We knew that today's game would be ugly. We knew that there would be fights over every ball, many duels that you'd have to fight, especially aerial duels, especially the so-called second balls.

"In one part of the game we were very good in those moments and we had everything under control, also scoring a goal and then in the second half, if you lose those duels and concede the kind of goals that we conceded today, it puts you in a moment of doubt."

The Serbian added:

"But, even after the first conceded goal, we knew what we wanted to do, we knew how to control the situation. Again, a very easy or cheap second goal, conceding from the wrong ball off the keeper.

"It makes you, as a coach, frustrated because you don't lose a game by getting beat tactically. I think both teams had moments where they could have scored goals, but we knew that it would be ugly."

Vukomanovic also expressed his frustration at the referees, who he feels 'lost control' at one point in the game.

"Also, at one point, the officials kind of lost control of the situation, the decision and everything, it just makes players frustrated. It just makes everybody unhappy, but in the end, we're not happy because of the result."

Vukomanovic went on to stress the importance of the '24-Hour' rule that Kerala Blasters follow in their camp.

"I think we showed some positive things, we always stay with the positive things. We have a dream, we want to continue. As a club and a team, we have this 24 hours' rule.

"If we win, we are excited, we enjoy 24 hours. If we lose, we moan for 24 hours and then we switch off the next day and we go for the next game. Of course, we're unhappy because we lost the points, but we have to regroup, get together and prepare for the next game."

The Kerala Blasters coach also reserved praise for Odisha FC, who he thinks are a tough team to beat:

"They are a tough team. Actually, even last season, we played a friendly against Odisha before the competition in Goa and twice in the competition, and, funny enough, three times it was 2-1, and now, it is 2-1.

"They are a tough team to beat, they are hard. Last year, they had a good campaign as well till the end. We knew that it'd be difficult. Actually, for us, every game is difficult, every game is a fight."

Vukomanovic insisted that Kerala Blasters lost the game because they came second best in certain moments and not because they were outplayed by Odisha FC tactically:

"If you look at the situations that occurred in the first and second halves, there were no tactical moments that were putting one team in difficulties. It was mostly these moments, the second-balls, they won these situations and from that they scored goals."

He added:

"If we speak about our goal, we scored from a set-piece. If we speak about the first goal we conceded, it came from a throw-in. You throw the ball, you fight for the ball, the ball drops, you get situation [to score].

"These moments are nothing tactical, nothing that you've to worry about. Of course, in tough games like these, there are many duels that you have to win, there are many duels you have to fight for."

Vukomanovic, though, tipped his hat to Pedro Martin, who scored the winner for Odisha FC:

"The last conceded goal, it was a long goal, a bad reaction, and then again, the individual quality of one player. It was a very nice goal. I think there was a little bit more for us. In this game, unfortunately, we lost."

Vukomanovic is not concerned by Kerala Blasters' struggles in front of goal

Kerala Blasters struggled in front of goal once again, failing to make the most of the chances that they created. Vukomanovic, though, is not concerned about the same.

"I think in the previous games also, we had many chances and this is the kind of work that you have to continue practicing on and then hopefully one day it'll happen. We are not concerned."

Kerala Blasters FC @KeralaBlasters



Dimi's shot deflects off an Odisha player and misses the target by inches, but his attempt is ruled offside!



#OFCKBFC #ഒന്നായിപോരാടാം #KBFC #KeralaBlasters 82' DimiDimi's shot deflects off an Odisha player and misses the target by inches, but his attempt is ruled offside! 82' Dimi 😣Dimi's shot deflects off an Odisha player and misses the target by inches, but his attempt is ruled offside! #OFCKBFC #ഒന്നായിപോരാടാം #KBFC #KeralaBlasters

The 45-year-old also explained why Kerala Blasters took a more conservative approach than usual against Odisha FC:

"Today, if you see, we were not that offensive in pressing high. We were in our position because we knew that our opponents would be waiting for us there. We want to neutralize some other strong points of Odisha.

"We wanted to stay compact, we wanted to stay close, together to reduce that space and try to do something from there, but when you lose those moments like I said, when you don't take profit from those moments, it works against you."

Vukomanovic was then asked about the support Kerala Blasters received in Bhubaneswar today, to which he replied:

"Because we have the best fans, this is why. Wherever we go, I know they will be there. Wherever we go, we'll be playing for them, especially here it is a pleasure. It is a pleasure to be a part of Kerala Blasters."

Having now lost two matches on the bounce, Kerala Blasters will be keen to return to winning ways when they host Mumbai City FC at home on Friday (October 28).

