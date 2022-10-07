ISL 2022-23: "We come with the intention to win every game" - NorthEast United FC boss Marco Balbul ahead of their opening clash against Bengaluru FC

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will travel to the Sri Kanteerava Stadium for their Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season opener against Bengaluru FC (BFC) on Saturday, October 8. Last season, the Highlanders finished in 10th position with just three wins in 20 matches.

However, with a revamped squad and rejuvenated hopes, NEUFC are hoping to bury the ghosts of the past in the upcoming campaign.

Their first challenge will be to negate an in-form Bengaluru FC side. Speaking about the opposition, new NorthEast United FC head coach Marco Balbul, in a press conference on Friday, October 7, stated:

"We know it's going to be a tough game against a very strong team. They have a good balance between defense and attack. But we have also had good preparation. We have a new, young team so the experience in the pre-season has helped us a lot. We will do our best to win this game."

The Blues are coming into the game after defeating Hyderabad FC in the Durand Cup. Balbul opined that BFC deserved to win the prestigious tournament, explaining:

"They deserved to win the Durand Cup. They were the best and showed good attacking football. We have a big challenge tomorrow. But we come with the intention to win every game and it doesn't matter where we play and who we play."

"Want to build the club for the future" - Marco Balbul on NorthEast United FC having a relatively young core team

The average age of the Highlanders squad is just 26.2 years. Only seven out of the 29 players are above 30. What was the thinking behind picking such a young team? Balbul replied:

"We want to build the club for the future. We want to have a process to integrate new players into the team. There are 14 new players and bringing them into the club and making them acclamatized to the conditions is difficult. But we know these young players can be the future of the club for a long time."

Meanwhile, the new ISL season will also mean the return of fans to stadiums. But a string of sub-par performances season after season have left the NorthEast United FC supporters disappointed. But the new gaffer is eager to win them over. Balbul said in this regard:

"We want to win the game for the fans who are back in the stadium after a long time. Want to make them proud and happy."

Regaining the support of the fans will take a lot more than just words for Balbul and NorthEast United FC. But a win against Bengaluru FC in their season opener will definitely set the wheels in motion.

