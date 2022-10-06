ISL 2022-23: "We're not the finished article" - Stephen Constantine provides honest assessment of East Bengal ahead of season opener against Kerala Blasters

East Bengal will start their Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 campaign against last season's runners-up Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on Friday, October 7.

Having finished bottom of the table last season, the Kolkata giants have brought in former Indian national team coach Stephen Constantine to try and turn things around this term.

Addressing the media ahead of his team's ISL opener against Kerala Blasters, the Englishman said:

"I deliberately didn't join a club after the [stint with] national team, it's been three years. East Bengal asked me nicely, it was an [enticing] opportunity. I felt that I had unfinished business if you like. I haven't done it at club level, I felt it was a good opportunity. And, here I'm."

Constantine believes his experience of coaching the Indian national team will stand him in good stead. Asked if it would give him an advantage over East Bengal's previous coaches, he replied:

"Absolutely. Coaching for seven years in India, I wait for Mr. Modi to give me a passport. I understand how Indian players think, how they feel, that sure is an advantage. The past is the past, I can't change what happened last season or the seasons before that. I can change what's going to happen next.

"We have worked very hard in the short time that we've been together. I had 12 players when I arrived six weeks ago, we now have a squad of 26-27 players. We'll find out tomorrow how bad or good we are. We're not the finished article, but I can promise we didn't come to lose the game tomorrow or I didn't come to East Bengal to finish in the last place."

Constantine also addressed the problems that he has had to face since taking charge of East Bengal. He stated:

"I don't want to wash my laundry in public, but I think the problems that we had when I arrived on 4th of August, I went directly to the training ground, I think they have been well documented. All I'm focused on now is tomorrow's game."

He went on to talk about Kerala Blasters, saying:

"Kerala have a good side, Ivan is now in his second year, players are familiar with each other. It is going to be a difficult game, but I think all of the games will be difficult for us.

"We'll just take one game at a time, we'll try our best to win every game, I'm not saying we will win every game, you don't play football to lose. I think the boys will give a good account of themselves tomorrow and hopefully we can get the three points and move on."

Constantine also stressed the need for patience as he looks to take East Bengal back to the top. He explained:

"The plan is not to finish bottom of the table. We're new, new staff, new players. You need time, we're rebuilding from top to bottom. I know the Indian mentality that we want to win the 20 games in the ISL, it doesn't work like that.

"We need time to build, time to understand each other's roles. Whatever they have the players will give, that's the minimum for me. Will there be mistakes? For sure. I forgive mistakes. I don't forgive people who don't trry or work. If you're not prepared to work, you shouldn't play for me. Like I said, one game at a time, tomorrow it's Kerala. I don't wish them luck, I wish us luck."

"I've wanted to play for East Bengal since my childhood" - Souvik Chakrabarti

After helping Hyderabad FC win the ISL title last season, Souvik Chakrabarti has joined the Kolkata-based club for the 2022-23 campaign.

Asked about his decision to join East Bengal, he replied:

"East Bengal, the name is enough. I chose East Bengal because I'm from Kolkata, I've wanted to play for East Bengal since my childhood. We'll try our level best to improve as a team and, for our supporters, we have to do more and for us as well."

East Bengal supporters will be hopeful about the club doing significantly better under Constantine in the upcoming season.

