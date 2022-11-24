ISL 2022-23: "We take inspiration from the results in the FIFA World Cup going into the game tomorrow" - NorthEast United FC head coach Marco Balbul

NorthEast United FC will play their seventh game of the ISL 2022-23 season tomorrow against Mumbai City FC. It will be the Islanders' eighth game of the ISL season.

It will be a game between a team that has lost all its games against a team that has yet to lose a game.

NorthEast United FC this season have registered the worst start by any side ever in the ISL's history.

Mumbai City FC will be looking to register their fifth victory of the season and move to the top of the table. The Highlanders, though, will be looking to secure their first points of the season.

Speaking to the media before the game tomorrow, here's what NorthEast United FC's head coach Marco Balbul had to say regarding his side's chances in the game:

"It is true that Mumbai City FC are in very good form, and we are not having the best of results, but we can take inspiration from the results that have happened in the World Cup (indication to the results of Argentina vs Saudi Arabia and Japan vs Germany) going into the game tomorrow. In football, as we all know, anything can happen on that given day."

NorthEast United FC have had an attacking approach this season, even though they haven't had the best of results. Speaking about his side's approach to the game tomorrow, here's what the Israeli head coach had to say:

"We need to be compact and organized in defense and be aggressive in attack. The players are working really hard in training and all of us are united to go on a better track and in a positive way."

Things haven't been going well for the Highlanders on and off the pitch, and the coach did shed light on the news of some members of the backroom staff being sacked by the club, and this is what the coach had to say:

"It is true and it is a decision taken by the club to help us prosper in a new direction and achieve positive results. We have signed a new strength and conditioning coach who should join us by Sunday."

NorthEast United FC have also signed a new forward, Columbian Wilmur Jordan Gil. Speaking about his side's latest signing, this is what the gaffer had to say:

"Wilmur is a good player, but he is not in shape, he hasn't played for the last two months. But he will be a part of the matchday squad."

NorthEast United FC have lost six consecutive matches, and when Marco was asked if he would change his approach and tactics, this is what he had to say:

"Well obviously we need to change certain things, but overall I believe in continuity and consistency, so our overall approach and philosophy will remain. However, the required changes will be made."

The project matters more than the winning streak: Des Buckingham on Mumbai City FC's unbeaten start this ISL season

MCFC are the only team to still remain unbeaten this season (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Mumbai City FC will play their eighth game of the ISL season tomorrow against NorthEast United FC. Speaking about their opponents tomorrow, here's what Des Buckingham had to say:

"NorthEast United are a good side, they have been playing good football, but the results have not gone their way. We will approach the game like we approach every game, and we won't be taking it lightly."

Mumbai City FC are the only side this season to remain unbeaten, and when asked if having the unbeaten tag added extra pressure to his side, this is what the English gaffer had to say:

"No, no, for us as a unit we have a football project and a fixed goal. The project should end in mid-march and that is our only focus. We are not worried about such tags, but it is of course good to have such a tag."

The game will be crucial for both sides for their respective aspirations this ISL season and should be an interesting encounter tomorrow.

Poll : 0 votes