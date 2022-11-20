ISL 2022-23: Who won yesterday's ISL matches?

Hyderabad FC’s ISL 2022-23 winning run came to an end in yesterday’s match, thanks to an 18th-minute winner from Kerala Blasters’ Dimitrios Diamantakos. While they did control possession for long periods of the game, the Nizams were just not able to find a way past the Tuskers’ disciplined defense.

The man with the magical left foot, Ivan Kalyuzhnyi, put in a Player-of-the-Match performance, helping his team control midfield throughout and consistently providing a link between defense and attack.

It was Diamantakos’ moment of glory that decided the game, of course. Adrian Luna lobbed one over the Hyderabad defense to set Nishu Kumar through on goal but young Nizams keeper Anuj Kumar came out in a bid to get the ball away before any damage was done. He could only push the ball into Diamantakos’ path, and the Greek forward simply slotted into what was now an empty net.

Hyderabad FC move from a rematch of last season’s ISL final to a rematch of last season’s semi-final as they face off against ATK Mohun Bagan on November 26. Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, will receive some well-deserved rest after a hard-fought win away from home before traveling to Jamshedpur on December 4.

Chennaiyin FC register first ISL 2022-23 home win

Earlier in the day, Thomas Brdaric’s Chennaiyin FC cruised to a 3-1 win over ISL 2021-22 League Shield winner Jamshedpur FC at home, thanks in large part to goals from substitute duo Nasser El Khayati and Vincy Barretto.

The home side opened the scoring in the 27th minute when Petar Sliskovic nodded in off the rebound after a Jockson shot was well-saved by Jamshedpur keeper Rehenesh. Although Ishan Pandita managed to level the scores for the Men of Steel, Barretto pulled Chennaiyin ahead almost immediately, volleying a cross into the box from El Khayati.

The Dutch midfielder would then score a goal of his own, showcasing his dribbling skills and sitting Peter Hartley down in the process before slotting it into an empty net.

The win was Chennaiyin’s first home win of ISL 2022-23 and they will look to continue the winning habit away at Odisha on November 24. Jamshedpur FC, meanwhile, welcome East Bengal to the JRD Tata Sports Complex next on November 27.

