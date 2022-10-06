ISL 2022-23: "Whoever thinks that it will be easy against East Bengal, they are wrong" - Ivan Vukomanovic warns Kerala Blasters against taking Stephen Constantine and Co. lightly

Kerala Blasters FC are all set to start their Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season against East Bengal FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium on Friday, October 7.

For the first time ever, Kerala Blasters will go into a new campaign with the same head coach as last season in Ivan Vukomanovic.

Addressing the media ahead of his team's season opener on Friday, the Serbian insisted that the feat does not put extra pressure on him. He pointed out that this is only a sign of consistency that the Yellow Army have achieved. He said:

"It just proves that this organization, you work with consistency, you work with a process that you believe in and you work on a project in which everybody knows what they have to do.

"We now have consistency in our work, players have adapted to their work, we have adapted to the players we have such great cooperation.

"For us, there is no pressure, there is only pleasure because the players themselves and us, we're doing something we love. We believe in our objectives and in our idea. We'll start tomorrow, we'll see where it takes us."

It is worth noting that fans will be back in stadiums on a regular basis for the first time since 2020, adding to the excitement of the league. Vukomanovic had this to say about the return of the fans:

"After so long, it is a great feeling to get back and play together with the fans, with the crowd because we play football for the fans. So, it will be a great pleasure to be here tomorrow. We're very excited and ready for tomorrow's game."

Assessing the competition in the league this term, Vukomanovic pointed out how the ISL tends to be unpredictable. The Kerala Blasters boss believes Indian football fans can expect some surprises and upsets this season. He said:

"ISL is such a nice competition because anybody can beat anybody. Last year, if you look at our case, nobody expected us to reach the final after such a long dry period without any positive results.

"We proved that in ISL anything is possible. This year, I think it'll be the same, we can see some surprises, we can see some disappointments."

Kerala Blasters' opponents East Bengal finished bottom of the table last campaign. However, they go into the new season with renewed hope, with former Indian national team coach Stephen Constantine at the helm.

Vukomanovic had this to say about the Kolkata-based club:

"East Bengal had a couple of less good seasons, but it was the same case with Kerala Blasters [until last season]. After such a dry period, you have new ideas, new motivation, you have new power. They showed in the Durand Cup that they can be one of the surprises [of this season]."

"They have a good coach, they have a good team. Like I said, anybody can beat anybody, it is possible in the ISL. Whoever thinks that it will be easy against East Bengal, they are wrong. They are a good team with good organisation."

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, will be without two of their last season's top performers Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Alvaro Vasquez, who have joined Mumbai City FC and FC Goa respectively.

Vukomanovic is not fazed about the foreign duo's exit and pointed out how these things are just a part of football. He explained:

"It happens all the time worldwide. Players come in, they go out. It is an unavoidable fact. I remember last year when we decided to change the whole foreign department, everybody was a bit skeptical, but they had the quality to prove [themselves] on the pitch.

"This year, again, players are going out, players are coming in. You have to manage those things as a club. We have new players, new faces in the house. I'm very glad to have these guys.

"They are great human beings, they have adapted well to the team and environment. They are well accepted by our players who are here already.

"With a positive mindset, I believe we can achieve nice things. We are also glad for our former players, they found their life in some other clubs in ISL."

There have been doubts about goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill and Sahal Abdul Samad's fitness ahead of Kerala Blasters' season opener. However, Vukomanovic eased those concerns by revealing that he has his full team available, saying:

"Everybody is available. This week, everybody was in training. I have to praise and be grateful our technical and medical staff. We managed to have a great pre-season without injuries, without serious issues, especially muscle injuries. Now, me as a coach, I have this luxury problem, everybody is available."

Kerala Blasters players Jessel Carneiro and Saurav Mandal also addressed the media

Kerala Blasters captain Jessel Carneiro is among those who have experience playing in front of a packed stadium in Kochi. Asked what advice he would give his teammates who are yet to experience the atmosphere, the full-back had this to say:

"When I played my first match, it was the same for me. I'd just tell them to just play your game, be confident and play with a positive energy and try to give your best.

"Try to implement whatever we've been doing in training. The crowd will be behind you throughout the 90 minutes."

Vukomanovic and Jessel were also joined by Saurav Mandal for Kerala Blasters' first pre-match press conference of the season. The 21-year-old revealed that joining the Yellow Army is already proving to be the best decision he has made in his life. He explained:

"Choosing Kerala Blasters is one of the best decisions I've made because they are one of the best teams in the country right now.

"The coach is very frank, friendly and supporting everyone, especially the youngsters. I hope we have a good season this year."

Kerala Blasters lost the ISL title by a whisker last season, losing to Hyderabad FC on penalties in the final. Vukomanovic and Co. will be determined to set the record straight this time around.

With the league kicking off on Friday, it is only a matter of time before we find out if they are up for the right.

