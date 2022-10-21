ISL 2022-23: "You don't win games if you don't score" - NorthEast United FC head coach Marco Balbul after defeat vs East Bengal

NorthEast United FC went down 1-3 against East Bengal in their ISL 2022-23 game in Guwahati on Thursday, October 20. It was their third defeat in succession and also the second game in a row where the Highlanders have conceded three goals at home.

East Bengal FC conjured up their first victory of the season after losing their opening two games. The Red and Gold Brigade started the game with a bang as Cleiton Silva scored in the 11th minute to give the away side an early advantage.

NorthEast United FC tried hard to get an equalizer, but the closest they came to scoring was hitting the crossbar in the dying moments of the first half.

East Bengal FC scored their second goal in the 52nd minute when Charalambos Kyriakou scored a beauty from VP Suhair's cutback from the edge of the box. Jordan O'Doherty scored in the 84th minute to seal the victory for the Red and Gold Brigade.

Matt Derbyshire scored a consolation goal for the hosts in added time to make the scoreboard read 3-1.

NorthEast United FC head coach Marco Balbul addressed the media after the game and shared his views regarding his side's third consecutive defeat. He said:

"We were the better side in the first half. We had control of the game but gave them a gift early on. Even after going a goal down, we tried to play good football. Matt hit the post in the final moments of the first half.

"We were chasing the game and they scored with two beautiful counterattacks in the second half."

Speaking about what went wrong in the game today, the Israeli gaffer had the following to say:

"We made a huge mistake in the first half to gift them the goal. We created chances but didn't score. In football, you don't win games if you don't score."

NorthEast United FC saw their star midfielder Romain go out with an injury, but the head coach of the Highlanders didn't feel that the forced change had much major impact on the game.

East Bengal FC secure their first points of the ISL season

After two back-to-back defeats in the first two matches, the Kolkata-based outfit made a stunning comeback to return to winning ways. Their coach Stephen Constantine had the following to say regarding the game:

"Look, a lot has been said about the way our team played in the first two games, but we have had a gradual improvement, and we played good football today and did what was needed."

Constantine started his second stint with a win as the Indian national team coach in Guwahati, where he also secured his first win in the ISL. The English gaffer had the following to say about playing in the city:

"I remember that Nepal game vividly, we won 2-0 and it sort of gave us momentum for the next two years. Well, today we got the win if it's lucky (the city and stadium) it's lucky."

East Bengal conceded a late goal again today but the gaffer didn't pay much heed to it as the game was already decided by then with his side leading 3-0.

Kyriacou and Cleiton both got their names on the scoresheet for East Bengal. (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Cleiton Silva, who opened the scoring for the Red and Gold Brigade, had the following to say after an emphatic victory:

"What we worked on throughout the week worked today. We worked hard and it all came good. We are happy that we won today. We enjoyed tonight but starting tomorrow it's all about the next game. I would also like to thank the traveling fans for coming so far to support us."

Charalambos Kyriakou scored his first goal in the ISL and this is what the Cypriot defender, who played as a midfielder today, had to say about the game:

"It doesn't matter if I score goals or someone else, what matters is the three points. I am very happy we secured the three points. I would love to see our fans support us the way they did today in all our upcoming games."

East Bengal will lock horns with arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata derby in their next fixture on October 29.

