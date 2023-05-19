ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC's Prabir Das set to join arch-rivals Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters FC are set to acquire the services of full-back Prabir Das from their arch-rivals Bengaluru FC, according to news reports.

The Yellow Army will pay an undisclosed fee for the 29-year-old, and a multi-year deal is likely to be signed between the parties involved, as reported by Khel Now.

Prabir joined the Blues just last summer in a swap deal with Ashique Kuruniyan, who headed to ATK Mohun Bagan. Throughout the season, Prabir was a constant threat down the flanks for Bengaluru FC, for whom he made 20 appearances.

Under the guidance of manager Simon Grayson, he predominantly played as a right wing-back in a 5-3-2 formation, proving to be an instrumental player in their miraculous campaign. Bengaluru FC reached the final of all three competitions they participated in - Durand Cup, Indian Super League (ISL), and Hero Super Cup.

Prabir seldomly featured for the Blues in the Super Cup as Grayson preferred Namgyal Bhutia in the wingback role.

Prabir Das expected to be Harmanjot Singh Khabra's replacement

Harmanjot Singh Khabra has already departed the Kerala Blasters FC camp and he will be a major loss for the Yellow Army. The veteran full-back was not just known for his defensive stability but also his leadership qualities both on and off the pitch.

The 34-year-old joined the Blasters back in 2021 and has been an integral part of the squad. Hence, they needed a capable replacement for the veteran, and Prabir Das provides just that.

Prabir made his ISL debut back in 2014 and has featured for multiple clubs over the period. With ATK, he became an ISL winner soon after and established his legacy with his spell at ATK Mohun Bagan.

His wealth of experience will allow the Blasters to rely on him and at the same time nurture a youngster to slot into the position.

