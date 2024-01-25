ISL 2023-24 second phase fixtures announced; East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan SG set to clash on February 3

After a one-month break for the Kalinga Super Cup and India’s involvement in the AFC Asian Cup 2023, the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season is set to resume on Tuesday, January 31.

The second phase of the season will kick off with Jamshedpur FC hosting NorthEast United FC at the JRD Tata Complex Stadium in Jamshedpur.

Notably, game timings have been adjusted, with matches now starting at 7:30 PM, half an hour earlier than the previous 8:00 PM slot. Additionally, the first of the double-header games will commence at 5:00 PM IST, followed by the second at 7:30 PM.

The upcoming phase of the ISL promises exciting fixtures in the first week of February. League leaders Kerala Blasters FC will face the high-flying Odisha FC on February 2, while the much-anticipated Kolkata derby, previously postponed, is scheduled for February 3.

The clash between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC will be their fourth meeting of the season. With two encounters in the Durand Cup and one in the recent Super Cup, the Red and Gold Brigade currently hold a superior record this season, securing two wins compared to Mohun Bagan’s one.

However, with key players returning from international duty, the Mariners, under the guidance of new head coach Antonio Habas, will enter the game as favorites. The second Kolkata derby will unfold a month later on Sunday, March 10, at 7:30 PM.

Expand Tweet

Other notable fixtures include the southern rivals Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC clashing at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on February 7. Kerala Blasters will then travel to Chennai to face the Marina Machans on February 16.

A pivotal clash between the top two teams, FC Goa and Kerala Blasters, is scheduled for February 25, which could potentially have a telling say in the final standings. The fixtures extend to the second week of April, concluding with FC Goa hosting Chennaiyin FC on April 14.

Post the league stage, the playoffs, the semi-finals, and the final are set to follow, although the specific dates are yet to be announced.

Click the link for the full set of fixtures.

Kerala Blasters FC will look to continue their momentum; four teams could battle for the final playoff spot in ISL 2023-24

Kerala Blasters lead the standings with a total of 26 points, enjoying a two-point advantage over both FC Goa and Odisha FC. Notably, the Gaurs have two games in hand over the current front-runners.

Simultaneously, Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan SG remain in the race for the ISL Shield, but they will prioritize a spot in the semi-finals. Although Mumbai City FC hold a three-point lead over Mohun Bagan SG, the Kolkata giants have played one game less.

The battle for the sixth position is certainly one to monitor. NorthEast United and Chennaiyin FC are on 12 points each, trailing fifth-placed Mohun Bagan by seven points. Close on their heels are East Bengal FC and Bengaluru FC, each with 11 points. While the Red and Gold Brigade have played 10 matches, the Blues have been a part of 12 fixtures.

Although Jamshedpur FC and Punjab FC still have a fighting chance of making it to the playoffs, their prospects depend on their form in the latter half of the season.