ISL: Bengaluru FC sign Iranian midfielder Iman Basafa for 2021-22 season

Bengaluru FC have signed Iranian midfielder Iman Basafa for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League. The 29-year-old has signed a contract that will run until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Basafa, who most recently represented Machine Sazi in the Persian Gulf Pro League, is Bengaluru FC’s 10th signing of the summer.

Basafa has represented his national side at the U17, U20 and U23 levels but has never been capped by the senior team. In a statement released by the club on Tuesday, Basafa said he was excited to contribute to the team’s cause.

“I’m very happy to join Bengaluru FC and to come to a country like India where football is growing very fast. I’m excited for what lies ahead, for myself and for our team, and I hope to be able to contribute. BFC is a champion team with a good mentality, and I am looking forward to meeting my new teammates and working hard for the season.”

Iman Basafa's arrival will add depth to Bengaluru FC's midfield

Basafa began his youth career at Shahrdari Bandar Abbas, before representing the likes of Mes Sarcheshmeh, Steel Azin and Shahrdari Arak. He made his professional debut with Shahrdari in 2012.

Basafa joined Esteghlal in 2013 and made his AFC Champions League bow a year later. He has racked up over 100 games in the Azadegan League, having also represented Fajr Sepasi Shiraz, Malavan, Aluminium Arak and Pars Jonoubi Jam.

His upcoming stint with Bengaluru FC will be his first-ever outside his native Iran.

Bengaluru FC coach Marco Pezzaiuoli believes Bafasa will add leadership and technical ability to the club.

“Iman is a player who is comfortable in different positions in the midfield. He’s someone who has a physical presence, is good with his head, and possesses traits of a leader. He is also someone who likes to shoot from a distance. With his experience and presence, he will strengthen the squad and we look forward to welcoming him soon.”

Bengaluru FC open their Indian Super League campaign against NorthEast United FC at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on November 20.

