ISL: CK Vineeth in talks with East Bengal and other clubs over new contract

CK Vineeth played the 2019-20 ISL season at Jamshedpur FC (Image credits: ISL)

Indian footballer, CK Vineeth spilled the beans on his immediate club future, stating that he could be on his way to I-League outfit East Bengal, once his contract with ISL side Jamshedpur FC expires on the 30th of May, 2020.

In the latest episode of ISL’s Let’s Football Live on social media platform Instagram, the former Kerala Blasters striker was asked a host of questions by Shaiju Damodaran - an experienced Malayalam commentator.

When the anchor asked CK Vineeth about his immediate future, considering his deal at his current ISL club expires in a few days’ time, the forward replied that he had been in talks with a few clubs, with East Bengal being one of them.

“Yes, I have entered talks with them, but nothing is official yet. I am in touch with a few clubs and East Bengal is one of them. It is being said that they would join the ISL next season and I am definitely talking to them right now. Let’s see,” CK Vineeth replied.

Ever since rivals Mohun Bagan merged with current ISL champions ATK, the rumour mill has been rife and has suggested that East Bengal want to follow suit. So far though, nothing concrete has materialised, meaning that the club’s ISL hopes still hang in the balance.

If East Bengal were to indeed make their ISL bow in 2020-21, they would want to equip themselves with the best Indian talent, a bill that CK Vineeth would fit.

CK Vineeth has played for 3 ISL clubs previously

Though the forward has represented a journeyman during his ISL career, the 31-year-old boasts quite a bit of experience, having turned out for the likes of Chennaiyin FC, Kerala Blasters and most recently, Jamshedpur FC.

CK Vineeth was once the all-time leading goal-scorer at Kerala Blasters (Image credits: Firstpost)

In fact, CK Vineeth was also the Kerala Blasters’ all-time leading goal-scorer for a while, a laurel that currently belongs to Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Apart from his ISL exploits, the forward also has a handful of international caps under his belt, having made his debut for the Indian national team in 2013 in an international friendly against Palestine.