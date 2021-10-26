Jamshedpur FC, Odisha FC obtain ICLS Premier 1 License for 2021-22

Indian Super League (ISL) clubs Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC have secured the ICLS Premier 1 License for the 2021-22 season. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) apprised the clubs of the results on Saturday evening.

The license makes the said clubs eligible to participate in the ISL, all AIFF-recognised tournaments and AFC competitions.

In a statement issued by the Jamshedpur FC media team, club CEO Mukul Choudhari said:

“We are glad to have secured the ICLS Premier 1 License by complying with all criteria required for the same. The support provided by AIFF has been very encouraging and supportive during the extensive process of Club Licensing, especially considering how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected us all. Jamshedpur FC is committed to contribute to the development of a professional system of football in the country in conjunction with AIFF and AFC by complying to the ICLS guided by the values of Tata Steel.”

Notably, this is the third consecutive year the Red Miners have acquired the license.

Odisha FC, too, have complied with the mandatory 'A' criteria requirements of the ICLR (Indian Club Licensing Regulations 2021).

A statement communicated to the Bhubaneswar-based franchise by the AIFF reads as:

“Upon evaluation of various reports filed by the criteria experts, the members of the CLC-FIB unanimously agreed that the club is fully compliant with the mandatory 'A' criteria requirements of the ICLR. We congratulate you for successfully receiving the ICLS Premier 1 License for the 2021-22 season and wish you the very best for the upcoming competitions in the 2021-22 season."

Jamshedpur FC to begin ISL8 campaign on November 21, Odisha FC on November 24

Jamshedpur FC, managed by Owen Coyle, will commence their ISL8 campaign against SC East Bengal at Tilak Maidan, Vasco on 21 November. 'Kiko' Ramirez Gonzalez's Odisha FC, meanwhile, will face former champions Bengaluru FC in their first match of the new season at Tilak Maidan on 24 November.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

