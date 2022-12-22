ISL Golden Boot 2022-23 list: Top-scorers in the league after matchweek 11

Even after an array of intense match-ups in the 11th matchweek of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23, none of the top Golden Boot contenders managed to move the needle any further.

Chennaiyin FC's talisman Abdenasser El Khayati still leads the goalscoring charts with seven goals from just six appearances.

The Dutch midfielder only made an appearance off the bench in the recent 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters FC. Having played just 341 minutes so far, El Khayati averages a goal every 48.7 minutes in the ISL.

The 33-year-old creative midfielder is followed by Mumbai City FC's Jorge Pereyra Diaz, who has six goals from 10 matches. The Argentine forward failed to score in the 3-0 win over East Bengal but will have a chance to climb up the charts when the Islanders next lock horns with the Marina Machans on Saturday, December 24.

Meanwhile, for Kerala Blasters, Sahal Abdul Samad has also started contributing to the scoring duties. The explosive midfielder broke the deadlock with a composed chip against Chennaiyin FC goalkeeper Debjit Majumder.

Mumbai City FC's free-flowing attackers dominate the ISL Golden Boot race

Des Buckingham's Mumbai City FC just can't stop scoring and players from all across the pitch are chipping in.

Against East Bengal, Lalengmawia Ralte shepherded the Islanders past the line with a brace. The two goals now put his tally at three from nine matches.

Apuia is level with Alberto Noguera and Greg Stewart on the goalscoring list, while Bipin Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte are on four goals each. The Golden Boot race is completely dominated by the Islanders. Meanwhile, spearheading Mumbai City FC's bid is Jorge Pereyra Diaz with six goals from 10 games.

Although Abdenasser El Khayati has shown incredible individual quality so far, the Dutch midfielder's efforts might just fall short against the attacking exploits of the Islanders.

