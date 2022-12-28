ISL Golden Boot 2022-23 list: Top-scorers in the league after Matchweek 12

Even after an action-packed round of matchweek 12 fixtures, Abdenasser El Khayati managed to hold on to his crown in the ISL 2022-23 Golden Boot race without getting on the scoresheet himself.

The Dutch midfielder leads the goalscoring charts with seven goals from just seven appearances.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC's Jorge Pereyra Diaz still has six goals from 11 matches. The Argentine also failed to score in his side's most recent outing against Chennaiyin FC.

Pereyra Diaz will have a chance to climb up the charts when the Islanders next lock horns with Odisha FC on January 2. But his teammate Lallianzuala Chhangte is not too far behind. Against the Marina Machans, the explosive winger bagged a goal and took his tally to five from 11 games.

Chennaiyin FC's Petar Sliskovic, with his first non-header goal of the season, propelled himself to joint-second place in the goal-scoring tally. The Croatian forward scored in the 2-1 loss against Mumbai City.

Petar Sliskovic's consistency makes him an ISL Golden Boot contender

The Marina Machans had an energetic start against Mumbai City FC, with Petar Sliskovic opening the scoring for Chennaiyin FC. However, the Islanders clawed back into the game and sealed the three points.

On an individual front, the Croatian forward has been tearing up the league with six goals in the last seven appearances. The 31-year-old isn't the largest physical presence inside the box, but his off-the-ball movement has made him an absolute nuisance for the opposition defenders.

Before his strike against Mumbai City, all of his goals were headed efforts, showcasing his ability to read and convert crosses.

In a team like Chennaiyin FC, which boast some quality wingers, Sliskovic can push those goalscoring numbers quite promptly.

With just one goal behind his teammate Abdenasser El Khayati, the former Mainz 05 striker could soon lead the ISL Golden Boot race.

Poll : 0 votes