ISL Golden Boot 2022-23 list: Top-scorers in the league after Matchweek 14

Quite like the battle for the ISL 2022-23 Shield, the race for the Golden Boot has also heated up after an eventful Matchweek 14.

East Bengal talisman Cleiton Silva extended his goal tally for the season to eight with his strike against Odisha FC in a losing cause.

The veteran Brazilian forward shares the top spot with Mumbai City's Jorge Pereyra Diaz, who bagged a brace in a 4-0 win over his former side Kerala Blasters.

However, there's more competition for the top spot given there are four players stuck on seven goals for the season. Chennaiyin FC's Abdenasser El Khayati, who has been missing from action due to an injury, has had an incredible return of seven goals from seven appearances.

El Khayati's clubmate Petar Sliskovic is also on seven goals for the season, alongside Odisha FC's Diego Mauricio and Mumbai City's Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Meanwhile, last season's Golden Boot winner Bartholomew Ogbeche was quick to catch up with his compatriots after a lackluster start to the ongoing season. The Hyderabad FC striker hammered home a hat-trick against FC Goa to take his tally for the season to six goals.

Can Cleiton Silva's Golden Boot bid inspire East Bengal into the ISL knockout spots?

To put it briefly, East Bengal have had another underwhelming season in the ISL so far. They're down in the ninth spot and would need a miracle to get into the knockout berths.

However, Cleiton Silva has shown all the signs of transforming into that "miracle". With eight goals from 12 appearances, the Brazilian is the joint top-scorer in the ISL.

Cleiton's teammates haven't managed to support him aptly. Except for Naorem Mahesh Singh, the Red and Gold Brigade are packed with underperformers in most quarters.

Hence, for the former Bengaluru FC forward to single-handedly push East Bengal into the knockout spots might be a bit of a stretch. Cleiton, however, might end up winning the ISL Golden Boot trying to achieve the same.

