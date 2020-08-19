FC Goa's new signing, Igor Angulo, is determined to flourish in the club's debut AFC Champions League campaign. The Spaniard put pen to paper until the end of next season with the 2019/20 Indian Super League table-toppers after running down his contract with the Polish top-flight club, Gornik Zabrze.

Igor Angulo was widely chased by a host of clubs including Kerala Blasters this summer, but the Gaurs' participation in the AFC Champions League led to the 36-year-old's signing for the Goa outfit.

"One of the reasons to sign for Goa is their involvement in the Champions League the coming season. It's a tough competition, but I'm looking forward to it and hope to play a good role in the Asian competition to create history. We have good players in the squad, and the whole unit will give it all to secure results," he said during the press conference when asked about AFC Champions League qualification.

FC Goa have lost their skipper Mandar Rao Desai, and senior players such as Hugo Boumos, Ahmed Jahouh, and Mourtada Fall are on the cusp of joining Sergio Lobera at Mumbai City FC. Only Lenny Rodrigues (33) and Edu Bedia (31) are younger than Igor Angulo, who turns 37 in five months.

A former Athletic Bilbao forward, Igor Angulo, is hoping to bring his experience into play and help the young Indian players, and guide them during the forthcoming campaign.

"I'm going to be one of the oldest players in the team, if not the oldest. Apart from giving it all on the pitch, I hope to contribute off the pitch by guiding talented Indian youngsters. I have faced tough situations in my career, and I want to bring them all into play," he added.

Igor Angulo was one of the top players in the Polish top-flight over the last few years and he has to deal with lofty expectations in the subcontinent. Unwavered by the weight of anticipation and replacing the club's leading scorer Ferran Corominas, the FC Goa forward is determined to help the team in any way possible.

"Coro is a legend at Goa. The coach also built a great team around him which allowed him to score more goals. However, he is not going to be with us for the next season, but we look forward and try to compete in every competition.

I'm used to this kind of pressure (replacing Coro directly) as I have been a captain before. I will always give my best, but football is not about an individual, and eleven players have to fight together," Igor Angulo concluded.

Apart from Igor Angulo, the Gaurs have roped in Jorge Ortiz, Ivan Gonzalez, and Redeem Tlang for the 2020/21 season as the club continues to fix the squad.